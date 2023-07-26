Our Most Anticipated Books of August 2023

By Susan Casey

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.80 $32.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

From the bestselling author of The Wave and Devil’s Teeth comes a thrilling adventure that leads us into the depths of our planet. Cutting-edge technologies give us the opportunity to grow our understanding of the extensive ecosystem in the deep ocean, and Susan Casey takes us through the history of ocean exploration, bringing the complexity and importance of the creatures that live in previously unexplored realms. The Underworld will leave you awestruck while serving as a powerful reminder of the threats of climate change. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast with Susan Casey to discuss The Underworld.