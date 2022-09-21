Our Most Anticipated New Kids’ Book Releases of October 2022
We all know the conundrum of deciding on Halloween costumes. I mean, with so many amazing book characters, how do you decide to dress up as just one. Lucky for you (or unlucky for you), some great characters are back for kids to consider dressing up as, and there’s even some new ones for kids to fall in love with. On top of that, this month simply brings some amazing stories that kids will want to return to time after time again!
How to Eat a Book
Where to even begin? How about with this — If Shel Silverstein, Maurice Sendak and Arnold Lobel were working on a group project and then Edward Gorey showed up, they would submit How to Eat a Book. Mrs. & Mr. MacLeod channel their brilliance into a wholly unique, exhilarating package that will leave you in awe. This debut is the celebration of books and reading that you didn’t know you needed.
Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure
Jimmy Fallon , Jennifer Lopez , Andrea Campos
Jimmy Fallon is back ‘con pollo’! And what’s even better? Jimmy is con world-renowned icon, Jennifer Lopez! In this adorable bilingual adventure, you’ll learn the basics of Spanish alongside a plucky chicken named … Pollo. Con illustrations by Andrea Campos, the latest from Jimmy and Jennifer is the perfect engaging storytime.
Busy Betty
Multi-hyphenate extraordinaire Reese Witherspoon delights with her picture book debut, Busy Betty. Betty is what we’d all hope for in a best friend. Fun, engaging and relatable, with Xindi Yan’s masterful art, Busy Betty is as re-readable as it gets!
Pig the Rebel (Pig the Pug)
Pig the Pug, Stinker, Fibber, Tourist, Slob, Winner and now Rebel! Everyone’s favorite Pug is back in Aaron Blabey’s bestselling series featuring an unmatched Pig and the world that revolves around him. Every book in the series is worth collecting. So, join Pig, Trevor and all their friends in celebrating … Pig!
The Three Billy Goats Gruff
If you were tasked with finding a creative team to put a fresh spin on an all-time classic children’s story, you’d be hard pressed to do better than Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. You could build a bridge with the awards won between these two — which is appropriate given this significant project modernizing The Three Billy Goats Gruff. With Mac’s classic wit and storytelling and Jon’s iconic art style, this one just feels so right for the bookshelf. Peter Christen Asbjørnsen and Jørgen Moe would be proud — and you would be foolish to think a bigger, more delicious book will come along.
Meanwhile Back on Earth…: Finding Our Place through Time and Space
An Oliver Jeffers genre-bending, time-and-space-exploring adventure that’s only possible because of Jeffers’ uniquely curious view of our world. Part History of the World, part “If you don’t stop, I’ll turn this car right around,” Meanwhile Back on Earth… will have you reaching back in history while wondering what tomorrow will bring. Based on his massive art exhibit that is traveling the world, Meanwhile Back on Earth… shows us just how far the Earth is from other planetary objects — and just how special it is that we’re all living here. As always, thank you Oliver Jeffers.
I Can't Draw
Stephen W. Martin , Brian Biggs
Life could be rough if you can’t draw. But it’s definitely easier if your best pal can teach you! Stephen W. Martin and Brian Biggs’ I Can’t Draw is the hilariously relatable story of Max and Eugene and what creativity looks like when you mix in a dose of great friendship. Delightful art with delightful storytelling—what else do you need?
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition (Harry Potter, Book 5) (Illustrated edition)
J. K. Rowling , Jim Kay , Neil Packer
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is finally getting the full-color treatment with the release of this highly anticipated fifth volume in the series. Coupled with stunningly detailed illustrations from award-winning artist Jim Kay with Neil Packer, this weighty tome is a must-have for every Harry Potter fan’s bookshelf.
Diper Overlode (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)
The 17th (!!) book in Jeff Kinney’s laugh-out-loud Diary of a Wimpy Kid series finds Greg Heffley on tour with his brother’s band, Löded Diper. But Greg soon learns that rock ‘n’ roll life isn’t as glamorous as it sounds. Diary of a Wimpy Kid fans won’t want to miss this latest installment.
Freestyle: A Graphic Novel
What’s cooler than yo-yo-ing? Not much, but an eighth grader who is a secret yo-yo master just might be. This fun graphic novel from Gale Galligan about friendship and self-discovery is perfect for fans of New Kid and The Baby-Sitter’s Club.
Frizzy
Claribel A. Ortega , Rose Bousamra
Frizzy is a heartwarming graphic novel about a young Dominican girl learning to embrace her natural curls. This refreshing read about self-acceptance and individuality is sure to resonate with many young readers.
Two Degrees
Alan Gratz is back at it with another timely, action-packed tale of survival – this time tackling climate change. These three interconnecting stories of kids facing deadly natural disasters around the world are sure to spark important conversations.
Sisterhood of Sleuths
Jennifer Chambliss Bertman , Vesper Stamper
Nancy Drew who? Inspired by the mystery-solving legend herself, Maizy sets out to uncover a decades-old family secret bigger than she could have ever imagined. Friendship, family, and perhaps most importantly, books, make this sleuthing story a true standout.
A Rover's Story
Fans of The Wild Robot are sure to enjoy this poignant read about Resilience, an aptly named Mars rover that begins to develop very human-like emotions on its journey around Mars.
Show Us Who You Are
Science fiction meets mystery in Elle McNicoll’s sophomore novel, Show Us Who You Are. Featuring neurodivergent protagonists and a page-turning plot, Show Us Who You Are is a must-read about identity, friendship, and courage in the face of adversity.
