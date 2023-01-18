Love At First Listen: Audiobooks to Fall in Love With

I like to think of myself a bit as a hopeless romantic. I love a good rom-com and a happily ever after, though sometimes a bit of drama keeps things interesting. Add in a little mystery and some action too. And let’s not forget sports (yay sports!). I decided it was time to broaden my horizons a bit and explore some of the many flavors of romance out there in the world of audiobooks. There was swooning, laughter, gasps, tears and some eyebrow raising moments. Eyes might be the windows to the soul, but these audiobooks are windows to the heart.

Thank You For Listening: A Novel by Julia Whelan, narrated by Julia Whelan. Julia Whelan has recorded over 500 audiobooks, so I'd say that makes her the perfect narrator for this novel about a former actress turned successful audiobook narrator (which is also true of Whelan herself). Plus, she's the author of this novel (her second). Yes, it's all very meta, but it works and will give you all the feels. I'm hoping to see this one come to life on the big or small screen too — though if not, I'd be fine with more novels written and narrated by Whelan.

Darius: A Black Dagger Brotherhood Love Story by J. R. Ward, narrated by Jim Frangione. One of the original members of the Black Dagger Brotherhood, readers are first introduced to vampire Darius in the first book (Dark Lover) of Ward's bestselling series. Narrated by Jim Frangione (who BDB fans will instantly recognize as the voice behind all the books in this series, as well as several other audiobooks), this audio original is what many fans have wanted since he made his original appearance.

The Duchess Deal: Girl Meets Duke by Tessa Dare, narrated by Mary Jane Wells. If you're in need of something to fill your time until Bridgerton returns for another season, I suggest this series starter by Tessa Dare. The gruff duke, sassy seamstress and other characters are brought to life thanks to the delightful narration from Mary Jane Wells, who won an Audie Award for this title. Wells often narrates historical romance but recently won an Audie for Heronie, an immersive audio drama based on a true story.

A Dash of Salt and Pepper by Kosoko Jackson, narrated by Joshua David Scarlett. As a city dweller, I occasionally want to escape for life in a small town, and this cute rom-com by Kosoko Jackson made that happen. Xavier Reynolds finds himself back in his charming hometown of Harper's Cove newly single and in need of money, so he takes a job at the new restaurant in town run by the hot, single dad he has an interesting run in with. Keep an eye on author Jackson and narrator Joshua David Scarlett — I'm expecting more good things from both.

The Bake Shop by Amy Clipston, narrated by Lauren Berst. When I think of Amish fiction (specifically romance), Amy Clipston often comes to mind first — though maybe it's because many of her books involve a baked good of some sort. This award-winning author has written multiple series about the Amish, and these sweet, inspirational stories don't disappoint. Many of them (including all the books in this series) are narrated by Lauren Berst. If you're not sure Amish romance is for you, you're in luck! Clipston has written a few standalone contemporary romance novels, including Something Old, Something New.

Slammed: A Novel by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Heidi Baker. It'd be impossible to talk about romance and not mention Colleen Hoover. And while much of the talk lately is about her It Ends With Us series, I want to go all the way back to the book that started it all for Colleen Hoover. Slammed is packed with everything we love about her signature storytelling style.

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan, narrated by Wesleigh Siobhan and Jakobi Diem. Speaking of Colleen Hoover, she's a fan of Kennedy Ryan's latest, saying "Real, raw, magnificent — Before I Let Go is the beautiful angst I love to read." Hoover isn't the only one praising this emotional second-chance romance. Some of my favorite romance authors — Talia Hibbert, Christina Lauren, Ali Hazelwood, Helen Hoang — fell for this unforgettable story that is tough to put down (or hit pause on).

Mistakes Were Made: A Novel by Meryl Wilsner, narrated by Quinn Riley and Stephanie Németh-Parker. I'm not the only one who fell for this sexy, secret relationship rom-com — its two narrators earned an Earphones Award (yes, it's a thing!) for their work. College student Cassie Klein ventures far away from campus for a drink when a woman at the bar catches her eye. So, she buys her a drink, and it leads to a one-night stand. No big deal, right? Well … it was fine until she learns the woman happens to be her best friend's mom.

Blitzed by Alexa Martin, narrated by Kristen Sieh and Sullivan Jones. Both Jasmine Guillory and LaLa Anthony are fans of Martin's work, and so am I. Bar owner Brynn's drinking establishment has become the Denver hangout for the wives and girlfriends of sports players on a reality show. But she'd never date a pro athlete, right? Even if it is Maxwell Lewis, one of the most popular football players … with those beautiful brown eyes. Martin recently released Better Than Fiction which we also love, has nothing to do with sports, and is a perfect rom-com about a bookseller!

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Adapted from the original first novel and produced with a full cast of actors, immersive sound effects, and cinematic music, this two-part audio dramatization will leave you breathless for more romance and adventure. And it looks like our wish has come true, as the first three books have all been given this treatment with the novella coming soon. This must mean that the last book in this series will also be adapted this way, right? (Fingers crossed).

Cold & Deadly: An absolutely gripping crime thriller and edge-of-your-seat romantic suspense by Toni Anderson, narrated by Eric G. Dove. Bestselling author Toni Anderson is known for her romantic suspense full of twists and turns. While these are standalones, there is some character crossover, so I'd recommend starting here at the beginning. An assassin risks everything when he falls in love with an FBI agent who is hunting her sister's killer. Anderson has also expanded into some spinoff series — and keeps her award-winning narrator Eric G. Dove on board — which I'm happy about.