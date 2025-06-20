12 Kids’ Books for Every Summer Day: Rain or Shine

Summer is for lazy days by the pool. Summer is for catching fireflies in the back yard. Summer is for riding bikes at the park and making a splash at the beach. Summer is a time to unwind, and a time to keep young minds active in the best possible way — through reading. And we’ve got a fun list of kids’ books to read this summer, whether at camp, on the plane or to pass the time on a rainy day. From magical fantasy adventures and hilarious hijinks to page-turning graphic novels and heartwarming friendship tales, there are lots of books for 8- to 12-year-olds here.

You already know that reading is a blast, but did you know that reading over summer vacation helps prevent the dreaded summer slide? Books are not just a passport to entertaining journeys, they help kids build vocabulary, boost confidence and open a world of curiosity. This summer, kids in grades 1-6 earn a FREE book through the Barnes & Noble Summer Reading Program. Read any eight books and record them in your Summer Reading Journal. When you’re done, bring the completed journal to a Barnes & Noble store (between 7/1 and 8/31) and choose your free book.

Paperback $6.99 $8.99 The Wild Robot Protects (Wild Robot Series #3) The Wild Robot Protects (Wild Robot Series #3) By Peter Brown In Stock Online Paperback $6.99 $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The third book in the beloved Wild Robot series is filled with just as much heart as the first two as Roz sets out to protect the island and all of its inhabitants from a poison tide threatening to destroy their home. The third book in the beloved Wild Robot series is filled with just as much heart as the first two as Roz sets out to protect the island and all of its inhabitants from a poison tide threatening to destroy their home.

Paperback $8.99 The House at the Edge of Magic (B&N Exclusive Edition) The House at the Edge of Magic (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Amy Sparkes In Stock Online Paperback $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An unlikely hero tasked with saving an impossible house in the most whimsical world we’ve seen in a while. You can practically feel the magic seeping off the pages in this first installment of a soon-to-be-favorite adventure series. An unlikely hero tasked with saving an impossible house in the most whimsical world we’ve seen in a while. You can practically feel the magic seeping off the pages in this first installment of a soon-to-be-favorite adventure series.

Paperback $12.99 $14.99 The Cartoonists Club: A Graphic Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Cartoonists Club: A Graphic Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Raina Telgemeier , Scott McCloud In Stock Online Paperback $12.99 $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Color outside the lines with these four friends who explore identity, community and their love of the arts in this endearing story for fans of Terri Libenson and Lisa Yee. This is a great read that fuels creativity and feeds the imagination. Color outside the lines with these four friends who explore identity, community and their love of the arts in this endearing story for fans of Terri Libenson and Lisa Yee. This is a great read that fuels creativity and feeds the imagination.

Paperback $9.99 The Dragon's Apprentice The Dragon's Apprentice By James Riley In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This magical fantasy adventure brings on the laughs in the best possible way — with a fire breathing dragon. The fast-paced empathic story of friendship and family features inventive world-building and beautiful illustrations. This magical fantasy adventure brings on the laughs in the best possible way — with a fire breathing dragon. The fast-paced empathic story of friendship and family features inventive world-building and beautiful illustrations.

Paperback $8.99 $10.99 The One and Only Ruby The One and Only Ruby By Katherine Applegate In Stock Online Paperback $8.99 $10.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Baby elephant Ruby finally gets to share her story in this sweet novel in verse featuring all of the animals readers know and love from The One and Only Ivan and The One and Only Bob. Baby elephant Ruby finally gets to share her story in this sweet novel in verse featuring all of the animals readers know and love from The One and Only Ivan and The One and Only Bob.

Paperback $9.99 The Wish Switch (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Wish Switch (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lynn Painter In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Be careful what you wish for — especially if the annoying new kid is around to ruin them. Funny, sweet and imaginative, The Wish Switch is perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier and Kayla Miller. Be careful what you wish for — especially if the annoying new kid is around to ruin them. Funny, sweet and imaginative, The Wish Switch is perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier and Kayla Miller.

Paperback $9.99 Skandar and the Unicorn Thief (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Skandar Series #1) Skandar and the Unicorn Thief (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Skandar Series #1) By A.F. Steadman In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In a world not unlike our own, 13-year-old Skandar dreams of becoming a respected unicorn rider and competing in the Chaos Cup. But shortly after Skandar bonds with his unicorn, he learns an even greater danger is afoot — and it’s up to them to stop it. In a world not unlike our own, 13-year-old Skandar dreams of becoming a respected unicorn rider and competing in the Chaos Cup. But shortly after Skandar bonds with his unicorn, he learns an even greater danger is afoot — and it’s up to them to stop it.

Hardcover $14.99 $16.99 J vs. K J vs. K By Kwame Alexander , Jerry Craft

Illustrator Jerry Craft In Stock Online Hardcover $14.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The respective creators of New Kid and The Crossover unite in this ridiculous and hilarious adventure featuring two creative fifth graders who will stop at nothing to one-up each other. The respective creators of New Kid and The Crossover unite in this ridiculous and hilarious adventure featuring two creative fifth graders who will stop at nothing to one-up each other.

Paperback $15.99 Stuck Stuck By Kayla Miller

Illustrator Kayla Miller In Stock Online Paperback $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Exploring the tension and drama of middle school friend groups, this summer camp story resonates the same way Raina Telgemeier continues to resonate. Friendships can be challenging and this graphic novel shares a little lesson. Exploring the tension and drama of middle school friend groups, this summer camp story resonates the same way Raina Telgemeier continues to resonate. Friendships can be challenging and this graphic novel shares a little lesson.

Looking for even more ways to beat summer boredom? Check out workbooks, activity books, toys and games that will keep the kids engaged all summer long.