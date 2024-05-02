Books for Every Mom: A Mother’s Day Reading List

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and whether you’re shopping for your partner, grandmother, or a mother figure in your life, it’s high time you give them a great book. We know there’s all kinds of moms, with all different kinds of hobbies and interests, from the musical to the outdoorsy to the mindful and beyond, these reads are sure to land you on her nice list. Celebrate everything moms do for us with these books (and maybe even find a few choices for yourself).

Pop Culture Mom

Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma by Claire Dederer
For those of us lucky enough to have a fangirl mom, this book is hard to beat. Explore the culture of critique, artistry and fandom — you and mom will find yourselves debating, agreeing, cheering and wanting to ask even more questions with each page turned.

Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk by Kathleen Hanna
If you've listened to your mom drone on and on about her favorite bands of years past and the Riot Grrrl movement, there's a good chance she's heard of Kathleen Hanna. From fronting Bikini Kill to sharing anecdotes about Kurt Cobain and Joan Jett, we're totally stoked for this brand-new punk rock memoir.

Poetic Mom

You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World edited by Ada Limón
Give mom the gift of slowing down and smelling the roses with this stunning collection. Edited by Poet Laureate Ada Limón, this anthology of poetry is an ode to the natural world and the way we interact with it.

Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Essays about all kinds of food, written only the way a poet could. Aimee Nezhukumatathil's book would make a great gift for any mom who loves to rave about the best recipes, restaurants and meals you've shared together.

Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver by Mary Oliver
An essential gift from one of our most indelible voices in poetry. Mary Oliver writes of the importance of slowing down and taking in the beauty of every day — a message any mom can get behind.

Funny Mom

Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby
Is there anything better than the gift of laughs? If your mom cracks jokes at every turn and tends to love a hilarious sitcom, Samantha Irby's essay collection is the way to go this Mother's Day.

Christian Mom

Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere by Savannah Guthrie
There's a good chance your mom has had Good Morning America playing in the background of morning breakfast for years. Surprise her with this moving memoir from Savannah Guthrie with plenty of heart, faith and love.

Have a Beautiful, Terrible Day!: Daily Meditations for the Ups, Downs & In-Betweens by Kate Bowler
Not every day is going to be a winner, but Kate Bowler is here with a little encouragement to help those not-winning days feel less like losing. With daily insights, this book is a reliable companion for Mom's daily trials.

Memoir Mom

Did I Ever Tell You?: A Memoir by Genevieve Kingston
Mother's Day can be a reflective time for moms, just as much as it is a celebration. Genevieve Kingston's remarkable memoir — as heartbreaking as it is hopeful — is an intimate and compelling story of grief and love, family, and the reverberating impact of what we leave behind.

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama
Who better to give mom nuggets of wisdom than one of the most impressive moms out there? Former First Lady Michelle Obama shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today's highly uncertain world.

Somehow: Thoughts on Love by Anne Lamott
Anne Lamott's latest reminds us of the beauty of life and love. Full of empathy, heart and humanity, Lamott reflects on the struggles and triumphs of life through essays on all different kinds of love, from motherhood to romantic and platonic.

History Buff Mom

A History of Women in 101 Objects by Annabelle Hirsch
There have been millions of incredible women throughout history who have changed the world. While they haven't always been recognized, this compendium will take mom through women's history, one object at a time.

Normal Women: Nine Hundred Years of Making History by Philippa Gregory
From pirates to murderers and housewives, Philippa Gregory puts the women who helped build England's massive empire at center stage.

Literary Mom

The Women: A Novel by Kristin Hannah
Everything you've heard about this one is true — centered on a woman who goes to the front lines of the war in Vietnam, Kristin Hannah writes of courage, love and friendship, and the sacrifices we make for the people around us. (Don't forget to give mom a pack of tissues with this one.)

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
Ann Patchett is back with a gorgeous novel about family, our histories and how our lives are built on so many small choices. Weaving the past with the present, Patchett reminds readers that our parents had entire lives before we came along.

After Annie (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition) by Anna Quindlen
Like Anne Tyler and Ann Patchett, Anna Quindlen is a gentle guide through life's tricky bits. We've missed reading her fiction and we're so excited for her first novel in years.

Romance Mom

Funny Story by Emily Henry
Moms deserve romance too, and no one does it quite like Emily Henry. Her latest gives us another relatable, hilarious and cathartic rom-com centered on a pair of roommates in an idyllic lakeside town who struggle to make friends and find their footing in the world.

Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez
If your mom has dragged you into the living room to watch her favorite old rom-coms and flicks, she'll love Abby Jimenez. The bestselling author of Part of Your World brings joy, warmth and butterflies in this charming romance.

By the Book (A Meant to Be Novel) by Jasmine Guillory
Build mom's gift basket with one of our favorite things: a book about books. With a romance so sweet it makes our teeth ache, this one feels like one of our favorite fairy tales.

Wild Mom

The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape by Katie Holten

Introduction by Ross Gay
If your mom loves spending time among the trees, why not give her a book that celebrates them throughout history? The Language of Trees gathers poets, musicians, philosophers and more to unearth this new language we all ought to know, one that changes the way we walk through the world.

The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan

Foreword by David Allen Sibley
Give mom the gift of a new hobby this year with the witty and wise voice of Amy Tan. Anyone can be a birder, and once she reads this one, birding she shall go.

Chef Mom

Health Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook by Jess Damuck
Foods guaranteed to make your soul (and plate) more colorful. Jess Damuck brings us back into the kitchen to try out even more delectable recipes you'll want to brag to all your friends about.

The Gourmand's Lemon. A Collection of Stories and Recipes by The Gourmand
Baking, cooking and cocktails: lemons are a bright pop in any recipe. This beautiful book is a great gift for any home cook or a person who aspires to taste summer all year round.

Spain: The Cookbook by Simone and Ines Ortega

Contribution by Ferran Adria

If your mom likes to spice her recipes up every now and then, this collection on Spanish cuisine is a classic. Simone and Ines Ortega break down traditional recipes and usher in new generations of chefs looking to dive into over a thousand recipes.

Artsy Mom

Georgia O'Keeffe: To See Takes Time by Georgia O'Keeffe

Editor Samantha Friedman

A collection from one of the world's greatest painters brought to the page by MoMA. This Mother's Day, let mom enjoy the exquisite works of a revolutionary artist.

The Black Joy Project by Kleaver Cruz
A stunning visual compendium of Black Joy as a form of resistance, Kleaver Cruz's collection is the type of book we'll pass along for generations to come. From city to forest, suburb to desert, Black Joy is all around.