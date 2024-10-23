All The Right Notes

By Noah Lefevre

Narrated by Brian Telestai

In Stock Online

Audiobook $24.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Embark on a complex and inspiring journey through the last 101 years, as told through some of the most memorable hits and the artists behind them. This is one of those books that you could read in a couple of days or could easily listen to a chapter a day as a sort of “daily dose of music history.” I appreciate that Lefevre (the creator of YouTube channel Polyphonic) spotlights one song for each year and includes an honorable mention or two—I can’t imagine choosing just one song. (It’s always a challenge for me to not include 50 books in my blog posts!). Brian Telestai’s narration kept me engrossed throughout because he makes you feel as if he’s a friend talking just to you about all these songs. AND many of the artists above are included in this book, too (but I won’t spoil it for you).