Our July Picks Are Here!

If you’re anything like us, it’s time for the summer essentials — sunscreen, tote bags and BOOKS. We have the perfect reads to accompany you wherever you might be spending your days — at the beach, on planes, waiting in the camp carpool line or relaxing in your favorite spot at home. Our Monthly Picks include a spy thriller that traverses London, a gothic fantasy about people who consume books, an acclaimed, prize-winning debut about the residents of a midwestern Rust Belt town, a book that will help you prioritize your limited time, a young adult mystery set at an elite prep school, and a young reader novel about a town reckoning with antisemitism.

Our Monthly Mystery & Thriller Pick

Alias Emma By Ava Glass A cat-and-mouse thriller that will get your heart pumping and your mind racing as you fly through this novel — and across the city of London. When a new secret agent's first assignment is to covertly transport the handsome son of Russian dissidents across the city and protect him from assassins and the view of cameras. Perfect for fans of Ian Fleming and Three Hours in Paris, Alias Emma is an action-packed story that makes the perfect one-sitting read.

“If you’ve ever had a bad day, it still wouldn’t compare to Emma Makepeace’s bad night. This is the most fun cat & mouse thriller you’ll read today. Because you WILL read it in a day! Out of breath yet?” — Jules H, Mystery/Thriller Buyer

Our Monthly Speculative Fiction Pick

The Book Eaters By Sunyi Dean A gothic fantasy that flips fairy tales on their heads, The Book Eaters is a story you'll want to both savor and devour. When Devon's son is born with a rare kind of hunger for human minds, she discovers the careful diet of fairy tales and cautionary stories she's been fed to satisfy her own hunger — one for books and stories — is misleading. A deliciously witty tale of motherly love and trauma, The Book Eaters is a must-read for fans of T. L. Huchu's The Library of the Dead.

“We love books about books and stories about stories, but here is a gothic fantasy about a family that literally eats books to consume knowledge. This extraordinary debut is a story of sacrifice and betrayal, queer identity and acceptance, and what makes a monster.” — Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer

Our Monthly Fiction Pick

The Rabbit Hutch (B&N Discover Prize Winner) (National Book Award Winner) By Tess Gunty From the winner of Our Discover Prize to National Book Award Winner, and now to our July Fiction Pick, The Rabbit Hutch is high on our list of books you simply shouldn't miss. This stunning debut follows Blandine and the other residents in her crumbling housing complex over the course of one blisteringly hot week in July. A beautiful and brutal story, Tess Gunty burst onto the literary scene with an impressive first novel, and we can't wait to see what comes next.

“A brilliant new voice in American fiction, Tess Gunty has blazed onto the scene with this dazzling debut. Lyrical prose pairs with the profound in this sublime dive into Midwestern life from an author destined for a storied career.” — Lexie S, Fiction Buyer

Our Monthly Nonfiction Pick

Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals By Oliver Burkeman Life often feels like a race against time, and it's not uncommon to hear the phrase, "If only there were more hours in the day." Well, Oliver Burkeman's bestselling book is here to tell you that you're right; there simply isn't enough time in life to do everything. Challenging readers to decide what they want to accomplish in their life, Four Thousand Weeks will spark reflection on prioritization and what they spend their time doing.

“How would our lives be different if instead of avoiding thoughts of our mortality we embraced them? Would our lives be richer and happier if we were intentional about how we spent our time on earth with that awareness in mind? Four Thousand Weeks is thought provoking and timely.” — Alisa S, Personal Growth Buyer

Our Monthly Young Adult Pick

“This twisty ride of a thriller will leave you reeling as you uncover the disturbing secrets lurking in the dark corners of the school and will linger with you long after the last page.” — Steph P, Young Adult Buyer

Our Monthly Young Reader Pick

Linked By Gordon Korman Our very first ever Young Reader Monthly Pick was also a book by Gordon Korman — The Unteachables — so we feel like we've come full circle with Linked. When swastikas start popping up around a small town, the kids of one school start a project to try to bring people together while three students get closer to the truth. A thought-provoking story about one town's reckoning with crimes of both the present and past, Korman seamlessly blends together humor, mystery, and action.

“Gordon Korman deftly weaves in serious topics with his trademark levity, giving young readers an engaging and thought-provoking story, they will not soon forget.” — Steph P, Young Reader Buyer