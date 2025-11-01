Our Monthly Picks November & December 2025
Our monthly picks for November and December are here, and they are brimming with mystery, intrigue, magic and adventure. Espionage, code-breaking and post-apocalyptic worlds await beyond these pages. From secret portals to curious disappearances and WWII stories, we’ve rounded up a list of books that are worth your time. Whether you’re craving chilling suspense or a new YA favorite, find them here.
Paperback $19.00
The God of the Woods: A Novel
By Liz Moore
In Stock Online
The woods can’t hide everything — the family dynamics of Succession meets the intrigue of Liane Moriarty in this story of money and land, legacy and inheritance. As the mystery slowly unfolds, the forest reveals its own secrets.
Paperback $17.99
6:40 to Montreal
By Eva Jurczyk
In Stock Online
The quiet car is the perfect place to get some work done, and Agatha sets out to do just that on a six-hour train ride across Canada. But Agatha’s plans are derailed —literally — when the journey comes to a halt after a mysterious death. Full of chilling suspense, this is a must-read for fans of Murder on the Orient Express.
Paperback $19.99
Book and Dagger: How Scholars and Librarians Became the Unlikely Spies of World War II
By Elyse Graham
In Stock Online
Using letters, personal stories and declassified files, Elyse Graham highlights the brave efforts of the real-life academics-turned-spies who bravely challenged the Nazis during World War II.
Paperback
Water Moon: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback
Fans of Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s Before the Coffee Gets Cold series, this is the book for you! An unassuming Tokyo ramen shop contains a portal to another realm where customers can change their lives for the low price of one regret at a time. A breathtaking, magical story that feels like a dream.
Paperback $15.99
Songlight
In Stock Online
Two lost souls, one haunting secret. Elsa has the power of songlight, but her gift propels her into the middle of a world-ending war in this post-apocalyptic fantasy. Action, mystery and intrigue await, if you’re ready to uncover the truth.
Paperback $9.99
The Bletchley Riddle
By Ruta Sepetys , Steve Sheinkin
In Stock Online
Taking young readers back to WWII, this is the story of two brilliant siblings making a big difference in a dangerous world. The clever, fast-paced mystery adventure takes on code-breaking and war secrets in a fun, engaging way.
