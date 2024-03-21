Our Most Anticipated Books April 2024

It’s been a busy month — from the Dune frenzy to the Oscars to a lovely St. Patrick’s Day — and we know you’re hoping April brings just as many surprises. Since spring has officially sprung, (and tax season is finally coming to a close) it’s time to lock in for another great month of reading with our very favorite new releases. From coming-of-age stories that tug at the heartstrings to memoirs and cookbooks from our favorite A-listers, nonfiction to keep you feeling like the smartest person in the room to chilling thrillers, April is sure to be another memorable month.

Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. 888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers: A Novel 888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers: A Novel By Abraham Chang In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A love story, a coming-of-age-story, and an immigrant story told in a fresh, funny new voice. (And Kevin Wilson — author of our Fiction Monthly Pick, Now is Not the Time to Panic, loves this novel as much as we do.) A love story, a coming-of-age-story, and an immigrant story told in a fresh, funny new voice. (And Kevin Wilson — author of our Fiction Monthly Pick, Now is Not the Time to Panic, loves this novel as much as we do.)

Hardcover $26.09 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality By Amanda Montell In Stock Online Hardcover $26.09 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This is a playful and smart exploration of all our very human foibles and the stories we tell ourselves as we try to make sense of the world. (Think of Amanda as a new best friend who will only tell you the truth.) This is a playful and smart exploration of all our very human foibles and the stories we tell ourselves as we try to make sense of the world. (Think of Amanda as a new best friend who will only tell you the truth.)

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Real Americans (B&N Exclusive Edition) Real Americans (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Rachel Khong In Stock Online Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Other people’s families are always more interesting that our own and we really didn’t want to leave Lily and Nick (and the rest of the cast) behind… Grab a friend, this is a family you’ll want to talk about. Other people’s families are always more interesting that our own and we really didn’t want to leave Lily and Nick (and the rest of the cast) behind… Grab a friend, this is a family you’ll want to talk about.

Hardcover $22.50 $25.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World Editor Ada Limón In Stock Online Hardcover $22.50 $25.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Edited by Poet Laureate Ada Limón, this anthology of poetry is an ode to the natural world and the way we interact with it. Featuring 50 poems from some of our greatest voices. Edited by Poet Laureate Ada Limón, this anthology of poetry is an ode to the natural world and the way we interact with it. Featuring 50 poems from some of our greatest voices.

Hardcover $29.25 $32.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Silk: A World History Silk: A World History By Aarathi Prasad In Stock Online Hardcover $29.25 $32.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The first book to comprehensively explore the science, culture and history of silk, from its origins to its modern-day impact. This is a deep dive into a fascinating subject, told in poetic prose. The first book to comprehensively explore the science, culture and history of silk, from its origins to its modern-day impact. This is a deep dive into a fascinating subject, told in poetic prose.

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Backyard Bird Chronicles The Backyard Bird Chronicles By Amy Tan

Foreword by David Allen Sibley In Stock Online Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With a wide appeal for novice and experienced bird-watchers alike, as well as environmentalists, The Backyard Bird Chronicles taps into the fascination with our avian friends and will land with readers of The Bird Way and What It’s Like To Be A Bird. Printed in full color with gorgeous portraits, this is a delectable package for bird aficionados. With a wide appeal for novice and experienced bird-watchers alike, as well as environmentalists, The Backyard Bird Chronicles taps into the fascination with our avian friends and will land with readers of The Bird Way and What It’s Like To Be A Bird. Printed in full color with gorgeous portraits, this is a delectable package for bird aficionados.

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Cemetery of Untold Stories: A Novel The Cemetery of Untold Stories: A Novel By Julia Alvarez In Stock Online Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death from the author of How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents. A funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death from the author of How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents.

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Paris Novel The Paris Novel By Ruth Reichl In Stock Online Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Drop everything and run to Paris with Ruth Reichl in her charming new novel. (And don’t forget to bring snacks.) Drop everything and run to Paris with Ruth Reichl in her charming new novel. (And don’t forget to bring snacks.)

Hardcover $21.60 $24.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Clear: A Novel Clear: A Novel By Carys Davies In Stock Online Hardcover $21.60 $24.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A beautifully written short novel about the price of isolation and the desire for community and connection that’s perfect for fans of one of our fiction monthly picks, Paul’s Harding’s This Other Eden. A beautifully written short novel about the price of isolation and the desire for community and connection that’s perfect for fans of one of our fiction monthly picks, Paul’s Harding’s This Other Eden.

Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Husbands: A Novel The Husbands: A Novel By Holly Gramazio In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A coming-of-age story unlike any other in the details, but the real fun lies in the storytelling. This is a wonder of a book, full of laughter and love and insight. A coming-of-age story unlike any other in the details, but the real fun lies in the storytelling. This is a wonder of a book, full of laughter and love and insight.

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Indian Burial Ground Indian Burial Ground By Nick Medina In Stock Online Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We loved Nick Medina’s unsettling, genre-busting debut, and couldn’t wait for his new book, which is best read with the lights on and doors locked. We loved Nick Medina’s unsettling, genre-busting debut, and couldn’t wait for his new book, which is best read with the lights on and doors locked.

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lucky Lucky By Jane Smiley In Stock Online Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Musicians and vivacious heroines make for great reading and this new novel from acclaimed writer Smiley is real treat. Musicians and vivacious heroines make for great reading and this new novel from acclaimed writer Smiley is real treat.

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Close to Death: A Novel Close to Death: A Novel By Anthony Horowitz In Stock Online Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We love puzzling through a mystery where everyone’s a suspect, and this wildly clever story — an ode to the locked-room trope (on a slightly grander scale) doesn’t disappoint. We love puzzling through a mystery where everyone’s a suspect, and this wildly clever story — an ode to the locked-room trope (on a slightly grander scale) doesn’t disappoint.

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. While We Were Burning While We Were Burning By Sara Koffi In Stock Online Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Friendship collides with class and race and work in this thoughtful novel featuring super-relatable characters. This is a book you’ll want to talk about with friends who loved Such Fun Age by Kiley Reid. Friendship collides with class and race and work in this thoughtful novel featuring super-relatable characters. This is a book you’ll want to talk about with friends who loved Such Fun Age by Kiley Reid.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder By Asako Yuzuki

Translator Polly Barton In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Combining a distinct, offbeat literary style with a propulsive premise, Asako Yuzuki is another deeply engaging author to come out of Japan. Centered around food, the distinctive and downright fun voice alone makes this stand apart; add in characters that are distinctly human and you’ve got this well-rounded and satisfying read. Perfect for fans of Killing Eve or Silence of the Lambs. Combining a distinct, offbeat literary style with a propulsive premise, Asako Yuzuki is another deeply engaging author to come out of Japan. Centered around food, the distinctive and downright fun voice alone makes this stand apart; add in characters that are distinctly human and you’ve got this well-rounded and satisfying read. Perfect for fans of Killing Eve or Silence of the Lambs.

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ocean's Godori: A Novel Ocean's Godori: A Novel By Elaine U. Cho In Stock Online Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Space. Murder. Romance. Tradition and technology collide in this impressive debut, perfect for fans of Gideon the Ninth. Space. Murder. Romance. Tradition and technology collide in this impressive debut, perfect for fans of Gideon the Ninth.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Hemlock Queen The Hemlock Queen By Hannah Whitten In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We love Hannah Whitten’s fractured fairy tales and epic world building, and her newest novel, the second installment of the Nightshade Crown series — featuring necromancy and royal intrigue — doesn’t disappoint. We love Hannah Whitten’s fractured fairy tales and epic world building, and her newest novel, the second installment of the Nightshade Crown series — featuring necromancy and royal intrigue — doesn’t disappoint.

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Familiar The Familiar By Leigh Bardugo In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. There are the books that you read, and then there are the books you experience — like the ones Leigh Bardugo writes. So if you’re looking for magic in all the right places, catch her latest historical fantasy. There are the books that you read, and then there are the books you experience — like the ones Leigh Bardugo writes. So if you’re looking for magic in all the right places, catch her latest historical fantasy.

Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. I Cheerfully Refuse (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition) I Cheerfully Refuse (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition) By Leif Enger In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A big-hearted, hopeful novel that’s part adventure story, part love story, and a delight to read. The dialogue, characters and sense of place are unforgettable. Not to be missed by fans of Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility or Station Eleven. A big-hearted, hopeful novel that’s part adventure story, part love story, and a delight to read. The dialogue, characters and sense of place are unforgettable. Not to be missed by fans of Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility or Station Eleven.

Hardcover $26.09 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Did I Ever Tell You?: A Memoir Did I Ever Tell You?: A Memoir By Genevieve Kingston In Stock Online Hardcover $26.09 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Genevieve Kingston’s indelible memoir — as heartbreaking as it is hopeful — is an intimate and compelling story of grief and love, family, and the reverberating impact of what we leave behind. Genevieve Kingston’s indelible memoir — as heartbreaking as it is hopeful — is an intimate and compelling story of grief and love, family, and the reverberating impact of what we leave behind.

Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Short Walk Through a Wide World: A Novel A Short Walk Through a Wide World: A Novel By Douglas Westerbeke In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This is a gorgeous travel story, an ode to the world and its changes and a search for home, full of curiosity, compassion and characters that come to life. Fans of Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library and V. E. Schwab’s The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, we have your next favorite read right here. This is a gorgeous travel story, an ode to the world and its changes and a search for home, full of curiosity, compassion and characters that come to life. Fans of Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library and V. E. Schwab’s The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, we have your next favorite read right here.

Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Limits: A novel The Limits: A novel By Nell Freudenberger In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Limits is a sophisticated and propulsive page-turning suspense built around a series of events pushing closer to catastrophe. You won’t stop thinking about the characters (and their choices) in this story of family and home that races around the world. The Limits is a sophisticated and propulsive page-turning suspense built around a series of events pushing closer to catastrophe. You won’t stop thinking about the characters (and their choices) in this story of family and home that races around the world.

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends By benny blanco , Jess Damuck In Stock Online Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Gen Z superstar benny blanco does it all, but what he really loves is food — and feeding his friends. This is a cookbook you want, whether you’re just starting out in the kitchen, or looking to up your skills. Gen Z superstar benny blanco does it all, but what he really loves is food — and feeding his friends. This is a cookbook you want, whether you’re just starting out in the kitchen, or looking to up your skills.