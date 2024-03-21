Our Most Anticipated Books April 2024
It’s been a busy month — from the Dune frenzy to the Oscars to a lovely St. Patrick’s Day — and we know you’re hoping April brings just as many surprises. Since spring has officially sprung, (and tax season is finally coming to a close) it’s time to lock in for another great month of reading with our very favorite new releases. From coming-of-age stories that tug at the heartstrings to memoirs and cookbooks from our favorite A-listers, nonfiction to keep you feeling like the smartest person in the room to chilling thrillers, April is sure to be another memorable month.
Hardcover
$23.35
$25.95
When You See My Mother, Ask Her to Dance: Poems
By Joan Baez
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.35
$25.95
Deeply personal poetry from one of our greatest singer/songwriters. (Amazingly, this is her first collection, and we hope there’s more to come.)
Hardcover $29.99
888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
A love story, a coming-of-age-story, and an immigrant story told in a fresh, funny new voice. (And Kevin Wilson — author of our Fiction Monthly Pick, Now is Not the Time to Panic, loves this novel as much as we do.)
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War
By Erik Larson
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Here’s a riveting combination: Erik Larson and the Civil War. Taking us behind the scenes of one of the most chaotic and painful moments in our country’s history, Larson asks us to look long and hard at where we’ve been — and where we might be going.
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent
By Judi Dench , Brendan O'Hea
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
Backstage with the very witty Dame Judi Dench. Check. Raucous stories. Check. Masterclass in Shakespearean theater. Check. A total delight to read.
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
This is a playful and smart exploration of all our very human foibles and the stories we tell ourselves as we try to make sense of the world. (Think of Amanda as a new best friend who will only tell you the truth.)
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
Real Americans (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Rachel Khong
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
Other people’s families are always more interesting that our own and we really didn’t want to leave Lily and Nick (and the rest of the cast) behind… Grab a friend, this is a family you’ll want to talk about.
Hardcover
$22.50
$25.00
You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World
Editor Ada Limón
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.50
$25.00
Edited by Poet Laureate Ada Limón, this anthology of poetry is an ode to the natural world and the way we interact with it. Featuring 50 poems from some of our greatest voices.
Hardcover
$29.25
$32.50
Silk: A World History
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.25
$32.50
The first book to comprehensively explore the science, culture and history of silk, from its origins to its modern-day impact. This is a deep dive into a fascinating subject, told in poetic prose.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
The Backyard Bird Chronicles
By
Amy Tan
Foreword by David Allen Sibley
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
With a wide appeal for novice and experienced bird-watchers alike, as well as environmentalists, The Backyard Bird Chronicles taps into the fascination with our avian friends and will land with readers of The Bird Way and What It’s Like To Be A Bird. Printed in full color with gorgeous portraits, this is a delectable package for bird aficionados.
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words: Unpublished, Unvarnished, and Told by The Beatles and Their Inner Circle
By Peter Brown , Steven Gaines
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
A comprehensive guide to The Beatles utilizing never-before-seen interviews not just with the musicians themselves, but from the inner circle they kept with them. This is not a mere appreciation book, it digs into the highs and lows for a complete profile of the iconic band.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The Cemetery of Untold Stories: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
A funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death from the author of How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents.
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
The Paris Novel
By Ruth Reichl
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
Drop everything and run to Paris with Ruth Reichl in her charming new novel. (And don’t forget to bring snacks.)
Hardcover
$21.60
$24.00
Clear: A Novel
By Carys Davies
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.60
$24.00
A beautifully written short novel about the price of isolation and the desire for community and connection that’s perfect for fans of one of our fiction monthly picks, Paul’s Harding’s This Other Eden.
Hardcover $29.00
The Husbands: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
A coming-of-age story unlike any other in the details, but the real fun lies in the storytelling. This is a wonder of a book, full of laughter and love and insight.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Indian Burial Ground
By Nick Medina
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
We loved Nick Medina’s unsettling, genre-busting debut, and couldn’t wait for his new book, which is best read with the lights on and doors locked.
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
Lucky
By Jane Smiley
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
Musicians and vivacious heroines make for great reading and this new novel from acclaimed writer Smiley is real treat.
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
Close to Death: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
We love puzzling through a mystery where everyone’s a suspect, and this wildly clever story — an ode to the locked-room trope (on a slightly grander scale) doesn’t disappoint.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
While We Were Burning
By Sara Koffi
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Friendship collides with class and race and work in this thoughtful novel featuring super-relatable characters. This is a book you’ll want to talk about with friends who loved Such Fun Age by Kiley Reid.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder
By
Asako Yuzuki
Translator Polly Barton
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Combining a distinct, offbeat literary style with a propulsive premise, Asako Yuzuki is another deeply engaging author to come out of Japan. Centered around food, the distinctive and downright fun voice alone makes this stand apart; add in characters that are distinctly human and you’ve got this well-rounded and satisfying read. Perfect for fans of Killing Eve or Silence of the Lambs.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Ocean's Godori: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Space. Murder. Romance. Tradition and technology collide in this impressive debut, perfect for fans of Gideon the Ninth.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The Hemlock Queen
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
We love Hannah Whitten’s fractured fairy tales and epic world building, and her newest novel, the second installment of the Nightshade Crown series — featuring necromancy and royal intrigue — doesn’t disappoint.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
The Familiar
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
There are the books that you read, and then there are the books you experience — like the ones Leigh Bardugo writes. So if you’re looking for magic in all the right places, catch her latest historical fantasy.
Hardcover $28.00
I Cheerfully Refuse (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
By Leif Enger
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
A big-hearted, hopeful novel that’s part adventure story, part love story, and a delight to read. The dialogue, characters and sense of place are unforgettable. Not to be missed by fans of Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility or Station Eleven.
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
Did I Ever Tell You?: A Memoir
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
Genevieve Kingston’s indelible memoir — as heartbreaking as it is hopeful — is an intimate and compelling story of grief and love, family, and the reverberating impact of what we leave behind.
Hardcover $28.99
A Short Walk Through a Wide World: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
This is a gorgeous travel story, an ode to the world and its changes and a search for home, full of curiosity, compassion and characters that come to life. Fans of Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library and V. E. Schwab’s The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, we have your next favorite read right here.
Hardcover $29.00
The Limits: A novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
The Limits is a sophisticated and propulsive page-turning suspense built around a series of events pushing closer to catastrophe. You won’t stop thinking about the characters (and their choices) in this story of family and home that races around the world.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends
By benny blanco , Jess Damuck
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Gen Z superstar benny blanco does it all, but what he really loves is food — and feeding his friends. This is a cookbook you want, whether you’re just starting out in the kitchen, or looking to up your skills.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
No one — including the author himself — knew if he would survive the shocking 2022 attempt on his life, and here he tells the unforgettable (and life-affirming) story as only he can.
