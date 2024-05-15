Our Most Anticipated YA Books June 2024

By Freddie Kölsch

It isn’t everyday we get a gothic horror novel and an epic love story all in one. Freddie Kölsch delivers this and so much more in this gripping (and chilling) tale of a young coven all with their own secrets to keep. You’ll never look at a pair of red gloves the same after this one…