Our Most Anticipated YA Books June 2024
School might be out — but those reading goals aren’t. In between concert festivals and summer camps, you might find extra room in your bag for a book or two. Go on countless adventures this June with heart-racing romance, the end of an epic fantasy series and the start of a new one, and jaw-dropping mysteries you’ll love taking with you everywhere.
Hardcover
$22.49
$24.99
Children of Anguish and Anarchy (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Legacy of Orïsha Series #3)
By Tomi Adeyemi
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.49
$24.99
The Legacy of Orïsha Series comes to a fateful close — one that we never saw coming. If you haven’t already, you’ll want to jump right back into book one.
Paperback $15.00
You've Reached Sam: A Novel
By Dustin Thao
In Stock Online
Paperback $15.00
A story about first love, grief and letting go, even when that feels impossible. This one will have you crying into your pillow.
Hardcover $24.99
The Shadows Between Us
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.99
From the author of Daughter of the Pirate King, this addictive romantasy with secrets, swoons and ambition aplenty is great for fans of Alex Aster.
Paperback $15.99
The First to Die at the End
By Adam Silvera
In Stock Online
Paperback $15.99
The devastating prequel to They Both Die at the End is out in paperback and follows brand new characters with an all too familiar (and tragic) premise. Discover the origins of the Death-Cast and feel your heart break in the best way possible.
Paperback $13.99
Our Violent Ends (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Chloe Gong
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.99
The sequel to These Violent Delights is now in paperback. We’re so pleased to get swept back into the world of dueling families, death-defying odds — and plenty of romance.
Hardcover $19.99
Past Present Future (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Feel-good romance from both sides of the tango, this hilarious love story sits well with Rachel Lynn Solomon’s growing brand of rom-com.
Hardcover $19.99
Young Blood (An Umbrella Academy YA Novel)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Building out the lore of the world of the Umbrella Academy, this prequel is ripe with all the things you love about the series: dangerous stakes, dynamic characters and deadly consequences.
Hardcover $20.99
Of Jade and Dragons
By Amber Chen
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.99
The Hunger Games meets The Poppy War meets The Legend of Korra in this fresh romantasy inspired by legends of the Qing dynasty. With a headstrong protagonist and a touch of romance, this is an adventure to burn through.
Paperback $12.99
Thieves' Gambit
In Stock Online
Paperback $12.99
A high-stakes heist with a dynamic cast, Thieves Gambit packs layers of intrigue with a slow-burn romance, a globetrotting adventure and mind-bending puzzles. This is a certified page-turner that’s got so many unputdownable qualities.
Paperback $13.00
I Kissed Shara Wheeler: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.00
New in paperback, I Kissed Shara Wheeler is a sharp and self-assured story that revels in all the things that make us unique.
Hardcover $19.99
Hearts That Cut
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
The stakes, they are a-rising. The lore of the Wastelands continues to expand alongside the steady crescendo of Hearts That Cut, all the way to a satisfying conclusion that drives home the magic.
Hardcover $19.99
Looking for Smoke
By K. A. Cobell
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
A breakneck thriller that will keep you guessing until the very last page — we can’t believe this is K.A. Cobell’s first book. Perfect for fans of Liselle Sambury and Natsha Preston.
Hardcover $19.99
Now, Conjurers
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
It isn’t everyday we get a gothic horror novel and an epic love story all in one. Freddie Kölsch delivers this and so much more in this gripping (and chilling) tale of a young coven all with their own secrets to keep. You’ll never look at a pair of red gloves the same after this one…
