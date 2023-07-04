By Buzz Bissinger

A profound story about talented football players in the Marine Corps, The Mosquito Bowl takes a closer look at the bloodiest battle of World War II through the lens of one football game. When the 4th and 29th regiments start trash talking each other over who had the better team, they challenge each other to a game that leaves them bloodied and bruised — and the loss of innocence that these talented college athletes would experience at Okinawa. Full of courage and sacrifice, this is a narrative that will resonate with readers and shine a new light on one of America’s most beloved sports.