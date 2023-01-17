Poured Over Double Shot: Monica Heisey and Laura Zigman

Two witty novels, two funny women, and two engaging interviews await you in this Double Shot episode of Poured Over. This pair of authors and their stories of relationships and what happens when they end fit so well together – if you’re a fan of one you’re sure to love the other. Listen in as both authors talk separately with host Miwa Messer.



Schitt’s Creek writer Monica Heisey’s debut novel REALLY GOOD, ACTUALLY gets at the heart of the Millennial struggle as one twenty-something puts her life together again after divorce. Heisey joins us to talk about how we cope when relationships end, what happens when characters spend their lives online, how to find a voice as a comedic writer and more.



SMALL WORLD by Laura Zigman is a different kind of post-divorce novel that focuses on family in the wake of change. Zigman talks about how we get to know our families as adults, the many manifestations of grief, how to work through writer’s block and what she’s reading now.

Featured Books (Episode)

Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey

Small World by Laura Zigman

Separation Anxiety by Laura Zigman

The Idiot by Elif Batuman

Bunny by Mona Awad



Featured Books (TBR Topoff)

Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee



Poured Over is produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays with occasional Saturdays here and on your favorite podcast app.