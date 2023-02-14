Poured Over: Isabel Wilkerson on Caste

“I wouldn’t have written the book if I were not hopeful. I mean, the act of writing this book was a prayer for our country — it’s making the case that there’s another way of looking more deeply under the surface of our country, a way of seeing it that can enlighten us…”

From Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson, Caste combines history, social commentary and individual narratives into a work that is wholly original, stunningly written and impressively researched. Wilkerson joins us to talk about arriving at the concept of caste in America, The Warmth of Other Suns, the personal stories that connect readers to Caste, her hope for the future and more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer. Stick around after the interview for TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Jamie.

Featured Books (Episode):

Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson

Caste (Adapted for Young Adults) by Isabel Wilkerson

Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy Colbert

Let’s Talk About Hard Things by Anna Sale

Poured Over is produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays with occasional Saturdays here and on your favorite podcast app.