Poured Over: Lauren Groff on The Vaster Wilds

“This book is the most personal because it is what I feel about the world itself.”

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff is a beautiful and propulsive survival story that brings new life to wilderness fiction. Groff joins us to talk about her extensive drafting process, her varied influences, getting language right in historical fiction and more live at Barnes & Noble Union Square with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff

Arcadia by Lauren Groff

Matrix by Lauren Groff

Middlemarch by George Eliot

Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe

The Pilgrim’s Progress by John Bunyan

The Road by Cormac McCarthy

Anagrams by Lorrie Moore

A Place of Greater Safety by Hilary Mantel