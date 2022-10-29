Poured Over: Marjorie Liu on The Night Eaters

“We don’t know our parents, I mean, we think we do; you know, all of us have a practice of dealing with contained worlds. And that practice begins with our families, it begins with our parents, because these are individuals that we don’t fully understand, but we are completely dependent on for our survival. …And so it creates this really interesting situation where, you know, we take them for granted in a certain way, we think we understand them, but we don’t, I want to see if I could get that crossed in some small way, by showing these alternate realities… Marjorie Liu joins Poured Over guest host Kat Sarfas to talk about her latest graphic novel, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night, the first volume in a new series, along with their shared love of comics and graphic novels, how the story evolved for Marjorie, family, inherited trauma, the importance of play, sibling relationships, Dungeons & Dragons, creepy dolls and much more.

The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda

The Monstress series of graphic novels by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton

Babel by R.F. Kuang

Neil Gaiman’s Snow, Glass, Apples by Colleen Doran and Neil Gaiman

Bunny by Mona Awad

