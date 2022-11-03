Poured Over: N.K. Jemisin on The World We Make

“…The idea just kind of spun itself into existence in my head, the world started to form almost immediately—When my creative brain kind of immediately kicks in like that, I’ve learned to listen to it, because usually, that means something, something good is trying to come out.” N.K. Jemisin—winner of three consecutive Hugo Awards for Best Novel (each of the three Broken Earth books) and now a fourth for Best Graphic Story or Comic (Far Sector), and McArthur “genius grant” recipient—is one of our favorite writers, and we’ll follow her anywhere. She joins us on the show to talk about closing out her Great Cities duology with The World We Make, adapting the Broken Earth series for the screen, the challenges of writing about a city massively in flux, NY pizza, Ozymandias the cat, her literary inspirations, what’s she’s reading and more with guest host Kat Sarfas. And we end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Madyson.

Featured Books (Episode)

The World We Make by NK Jemisin

Monstress by Sana Takeda and Marjorie Liu

Witch King by Martha Wells



Featured Books (TBR Topoff)

All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jean Anders

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

This episode of Poured Over was produced and hosted by Kat Sarfas and mixed by Harry Liang. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and wherever you listen to podcasts.