Poured Over: Bill Bryson on A Short History of Nearly Everything 2.0

A Short History of Nearly Everything 2.0 by Bill Bryson is the fully revised and updated exploration of life’s biggest questions. Bill joins us to talk about advancements in research over the last 20 years, making science accessible, narrativizing history, Isaac Newton, humanity and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

