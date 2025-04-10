Poured Over: Kaliane Bradley on The Ministry of Time

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley is escapist and relatable, poignant and funny. This genre-bending novel is firing on all storytelling cylinders, and is a terrific pleasure to read. Kaliane joined us to talk about falling down reading rabbit holes, writing about time travel, categorizing identity and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

Slaughterhouse Five by Kurt Vonnegut

Time Lived, Without Its Flow by Denise Riley

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

The Other Valley by Scott Alexander Howard

The Giver by Lois Lowry

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mantel