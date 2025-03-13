Poured Over: Karen Russell on The Antidote
The Antidote by Karen Russell is a transportive story about history, American ideology, and community. Russell joins us to talk about creating her cast of characters, her research process and historical inspiration, writing short stories vs. novels and more with cohost Jenna Seery.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
The Antidote by Karen Russell
Swamplandia! by Karen Russell
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich
Stag Dance by Torrey Peters
Dust Bowls of Empire by Hannah Holleman
Canon by Paige Lewis
The Complete Cosmicomics by Italo Calvino
Portalmania by Debbie Urbanski
The Ghost Variations by Kevin Brockmeier