Poured Over: Karen Russell on The Antidote

March 13, 2025

The Antidote by Karen Russell is a transportive story about history, American ideology, and community. Russell joins us to talk about creating her cast of characters, her research process and historical inspiration, writing short stories vs. novels and more with cohost Jenna Seery. 

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.                     

Featured Books (Episode): 
The Antidote by Karen Russell 
Swamplandia! by Karen Russell 
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar 
The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich 
Stag Dance by Torrey Peters 
Dust Bowls of Empire by Hannah Holleman 
Canon by Paige Lewis 
The Complete Cosmicomics by Italo Calvino 
Portalmania by Debbie Urbanski 
The Ghost Variations by Kevin Brockmeier 