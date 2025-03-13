Poured Over: Karen Russell on The Antidote

The Antidote by Karen Russell is a transportive story about history, American ideology, and community. Russell joins us to talk about creating her cast of characters, her research process and historical inspiration, writing short stories vs. novels and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Antidote by Karen Russell

Swamplandia! by Karen Russell

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich

Stag Dance by Torrey Peters

Dust Bowls of Empire by Hannah Holleman

Canon by Paige Lewis

The Complete Cosmicomics by Italo Calvino

Portalmania by Debbie Urbanski

The Ghost Variations by Kevin Brockmeier