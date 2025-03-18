Podcast

Poured Over: Lauren Christensen on Firstborn

By Jenna Seery / March 18, 2025 at 6:00 am

Firstborn by Lauren Christensen is a memoir of tragedy and hope that depicts grief and love with tenderness and heart. Christensen joins us to talk about deciding to tell this story, the impact of writing the book on herself and those close to her, her healing process and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. 

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.                     

Featured Books (Episode): 
Firstborn by Lauren Christensen 
An Exact Replica of a Figment of My Imagination by Elizabeth McCracken 
Blue Nights by Joan Didion 
North Woods by Daniel Mason 
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar 
Good Girl by Aria Aber 
How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair  