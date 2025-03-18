Poured Over: Lauren Christensen on Firstborn

Firstborn by Lauren Christensen is a memoir of tragedy and hope that depicts grief and love with tenderness and heart. Christensen joins us to talk about deciding to tell this story, the impact of writing the book on herself and those close to her, her healing process and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Firstborn by Lauren Christensen

An Exact Replica of a Figment of My Imagination by Elizabeth McCracken

Blue Nights by Joan Didion

North Woods by Daniel Mason

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Good Girl by Aria Aber

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair