Poured Over: Maggie Stiefvater on The Listeners

The Listeners by Maggie Stiefvater is historical fiction set against the backdrop of World War II and the bombing of Pearl Harbor. With complex and compelling characters and political tension, it’s a read that transports. Maggie joins us to talk about what luxury really means, liminal spaces, morning routines, characterization, mini dachshunds and more with cohost Isabelle McConville.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Isabelle McConville and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Listeners by Maggie Stiefvater

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle

The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

The Lonely Hearts Hotel by Heather O’Neill