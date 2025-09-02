Poured Over: Patrick Ryan on Buckeye

Buckeye by Patrick Ryan is an intimate portrait of small-town, midcentury America. Patrick joins us to chat about writing family mythologies, the passage of time, forgiveness, Ohio, craft and more with guest host Brenda Allison.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Brenda Allison and mixed by Harry Liang.

