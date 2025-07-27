B&N Reads

The Best Books of August 2025

By BN Editors / July 27, 2025 at 12:01 am

Even as the scorching summer heat winds down into a lazy August haze, there is still plenty of time left this summer reading season to find your next favorite story. August will bring a whole batch of new and exciting titles across all genres just waiting to be devoured. Whether you’re reading on the beach, at the park, or in the cool embrace of central air conditioning, these newest releases will keep you occupied for the whole month and beyond.

Katabasis (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00

By R. F. Kuang

In Stock Online

Acclaimed author R.F. Kuang journeys into the depths of the underworld in her latest fantasy swirling with dark academia vibes in this gripping tour de force. The deluxe edition features unique stenciled edges and beautifully illustrated endpapers.

Songs for Other People's Weddings: A Novel

Hardcover $28.00

By David Levithan , Jens Lekman

In Stock Online

Relationships can be messy, and what better way to capture the ebb and flow of romance than through song. David Levithan and Jens Lekman’s lyrical concoction is a heartfelt, relatable, and at times wistful exploration of human connection.

The Afghans: Three Lives through War, Love, and Revolt

Hardcover $35.00

By Åsne Seierstad

In Stock Online

Åsne Seierstad lifts the curtain on life in Afghanistan during American presence there and after the return of extremist rule. A sharp and powerful depiction of the burdens faced by the country’s inhabitants when promises were broken.

The Devil Reached Toward the Sky: An Oral History of the Making and Unleashing of the Atomic Bomb

Hardcover $35.00

By Garrett M. Graff

In Stock Online

Blending memories and perspective of scientists, soldiers and ordinary people, this is a powerful narrative about harnessing the atom’s power and the devastating consequences of the tremendous endeavor that contributed to Japan’s surrender in WWII.

King of Kings: The Iranian Revolution: A Story of Hubris, Delusion and Catastrophic Miscalculation

Hardcover $35.00

By Scott Anderson

In Stock Online

Scott Anderson, author of Lawrence in Arabia, masterfully examines the pitfalls of U.S. foreign policy and the enduring global consequences triggered by the Iranian revolution.

People Like Us: A Novel

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

By Jason Mott

In Stock Online

In a story that first began as a memoir, acclaimed author Jason Mott brilliantly explores the nature of grief, fear, hope and joy through two unique characters.

Seduction Theory: A Novel

Hardcover $28.00

By Emily Adrian

In Stock Online

When infidelity weaves its way into their seemingly perfect marriage, two college professors are met with an unforeseen twist. Crafted to perfection, this entertaining read raises some interesting questions.

Quicksilver (Deluxe Limited Edition)

Hardcover $30.00 $33.00

By Callie Hart

In Stock Online

Electric chemistry ensues and dangerous passion ignites in this enemies-to-lovers romantasy. Steeped in delicious banter, dark secrets and plenty of magic, this is a thrilling love story that’s impossible to put down.

Baldwin: A Love Story

Hardcover $36.00

By Nicholas Boggs

In Stock Online

Employing vivid storytelling and meticulous research, this richly immersive biography not only breaks new ground when it comes to James Baldwin’s literary work but tenderly explores matters of the heart that permeated the fabric of his life.

Mona's Eyes

Hardcover $30.00

By Thomas Schlesser
Translator Hildegarde Serle

In Stock Online

When young Mona slowly begin to lose her eyesight, her beloved grandfather takes her on weekly museum adventures to marvel over famous works of art in this heartfelt tale of love and melancholy.

Cudi: The Memoir

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

By Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi

In Stock Online

Hip-Hop’s original Moon Walker shines brightly in his most personal work yet. Kid Cudi, the multidimensional artist and mental health advocate, shares his deepest struggles, lessons and vulnerable reflections while bravely pushing forward.

Tart: Misadventures of an Anonymous Chef

Hardcover $28.99

By Slutty Cheff

In Stock Online

A raw and real memoir about self-discovery, passion for cooking and the unfiltered pleasures of everyday life from a bold, sex-positive voice of London’s culinary world.

Warrior Princess Assassin (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $32.00

By Brigid Kemmerer

In Stock Online

Chemistry is off-the-charts in this emotionally rich romantasy adventure that slowly unfolds, wielding magic, intrigue and pulse-pounding action. With a masterfully woven tension and yearning, this unconventional love story is addictive from the start.


We Are All Guilty Here: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00

By Karin Slaughter

In Stock Online

Slaughter’s signature storytelling shines in this gripping small-town mystery. Fueled by relentless tension, this is an emotional reckoning brimming with dark secrets, unexpected betrayals and gut-wrenching revelations. Is anyone in North Falls truly innocent?

Tantrum

Hardcover $28.00

By Rachel Eve Moulton

In Stock Online

Motherhood can be scary, and Rachel Eve Moulton slays with this darkly funny and thought-provoking maternity horror. When Thea gives birth to an actual monster, old ghosts return uninvited.

The Faceless Thing We Adore

Hardcover $27.99

By Hester Steel

In Stock Online

After ditching her job to join a commune, Aoife is ready for a quiet and tranquil farm life. But as she integrates herself among the curious community, Aoife begins to question her reality as old traumas resurface in this vibrant mind-bending thriller.

Blessings and Disasters: A Story of Alabama

Hardcover $28.99

By Alexis Okeowo

In Stock Online

Peering into the inner world of one of the most misunderstood U.S. states, Okeowo paints a tapestry of perspectives on the history of Alabama and the home that it has offered her.

Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run

Hardcover $30.00

By Peter Ames Carlin

In Stock Online

Read the story behind the music and get to the heart of the creative process behind Born to Run with The Boss and his band, in Peter Ames Carlin’s biographical track-by-track dive into the legendary album. 


Moderation: A Novel

Hardcover $29.00

By Elaine Castillo

In Stock Online

When the lines between virtual reality and human interaction start to blur, surrendering to the messiness of life might just be the only option. This is a humorously disarming love story that comes wrapped up in big tech and family drama. 


The Island of Last Things: A Novel

Hardcover $28.99

By Emma Sloley

In Stock Online

Emma Sloley crafts a reflective and ultimately hopeful dystopian tale in which animals take center stage. When all the majestic creatures of nature are gone, what will become of our world?  


Lead Boldly: Seven Principles from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Hardcover $31.99

By Robert F. Smith

In Stock Online

Robert F. Smith presents an in-depth reflection on some of Dr. King’s most powerful words and their enduring impact on today’s leaders. 


Are You Mad at Me?: How to Stop Focusing on What Others Think and Start Living for You

Hardcover $30.00

By Meg Josephson

In Stock Online

People-pleasing much? Finally, there’s a book that offers practical tools to help you honor your authentic expression without the need for perfection. Sharing her much-needed wisdom, Meg Josephson delivers a reminder of what’s possible when you shift away from patterns of self-betrayal.  


The Dilemmas of Working Women: Stories

Hardcover $26.99

By Fumio Yamamoto
Translator Brian Bergstrom

In Stock Online

Yamamoto offers a deeply relatable lens into the complexities faced by contemporary women in five stories. This is a timely and engaging read that tackles heavy themes without skimping out on humor. 


Women, Seated

Hardcover $29.00

By Zhang Yueran
Translator Jeremy Tiang

In Stock Online

Delving into social themes of class and privilege in modern China, where a woman’s life takes an unexpected turn, this is a gripping yet tender tale of power, betrayal and the quest for sovereignty.


Born in Flames: The Business of Arson and the Remaking of the American City

Hardcover $26.99 $31.99

By Bench Ansfield

In Stock Online

Bench Ansfield breaks down a common misconception around a chaotic time in American history through a detailed examination of housing insecurity across the globe.


The Dragon Wakes with Thunder

Hardcover $30.00

By K. X. Song

In Stock Online

A legendary heroine returns, and this time her powers are in high demand. Mythology and heart collide on this fiery rollercoaster ride brimming with action, political intrigue and plenty of tension. 


The Martians: The True Story of an Alien Craze that Captured Turn-of-the-Century America

Hardcover $29.99

By David Baron

In Stock Online

David Baron delves into the astonishing historical evidence of the Mars mania that swept the nation at the turn of the 20th century. Whether you believe in UFOs or not… the truth can be stranger than fiction. 


The Book of Lost Hours: A Novel

Hardcover $29.99

By Hayley Gelfuso

In Stock Online

This is the kind of book that will tug on to your heartstrings. Time-travel, romance and shadows of history are bundled into one sweeping tale of memory and identity. 


