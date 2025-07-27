The Best Books of August 2025

Even as the scorching summer heat winds down into a lazy August haze, there is still plenty of time left this summer reading season to find your next favorite story. August will bring a whole batch of new and exciting titles across all genres just waiting to be devoured. Whether you’re reading on the beach, at the park, or in the cool embrace of central air conditioning, these newest releases will keep you occupied for the whole month and beyond.

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Katabasis (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel Katabasis (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel By R. F. Kuang In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Acclaimed author R.F. Kuang journeys into the depths of the underworld in her latest fantasy swirling with dark academia vibes in this gripping tour de force. The deluxe edition features unique stenciled edges and beautifully illustrated endpapers. Acclaimed author R.F. Kuang journeys into the depths of the underworld in her latest fantasy swirling with dark academia vibes in this gripping tour de force. The deluxe edition features unique stenciled edges and beautifully illustrated endpapers.

Hardcover $28.00 Songs for Other People's Weddings: A Novel Songs for Other People's Weddings: A Novel By David Levithan , Jens Lekman In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Relationships can be messy, and what better way to capture the ebb and flow of romance than through song. David Levithan and Jens Lekman’s lyrical concoction is a heartfelt, relatable, and at times wistful exploration of human connection. Relationships can be messy, and what better way to capture the ebb and flow of romance than through song. David Levithan and Jens Lekman’s lyrical concoction is a heartfelt, relatable, and at times wistful exploration of human connection.

Hardcover $35.00 The Afghans: Three Lives through War, Love, and Revolt The Afghans: Three Lives through War, Love, and Revolt By Åsne Seierstad In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Åsne Seierstad lifts the curtain on life in Afghanistan during American presence there and after the return of extremist rule. A sharp and powerful depiction of the burdens faced by the country’s inhabitants when promises were broken. Åsne Seierstad lifts the curtain on life in Afghanistan during American presence there and after the return of extremist rule. A sharp and powerful depiction of the burdens faced by the country’s inhabitants when promises were broken.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 People Like Us: A Novel People Like Us: A Novel By Jason Mott In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In a story that first began as a memoir, acclaimed author Jason Mott brilliantly explores the nature of grief, fear, hope and joy through two unique characters. In a story that first began as a memoir, acclaimed author Jason Mott brilliantly explores the nature of grief, fear, hope and joy through two unique characters.

Hardcover $28.00 Seduction Theory: A Novel Seduction Theory: A Novel By Emily Adrian In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. When infidelity weaves its way into their seemingly perfect marriage, two college professors are met with an unforeseen twist. Crafted to perfection, this entertaining read raises some interesting questions. When infidelity weaves its way into their seemingly perfect marriage, two college professors are met with an unforeseen twist. Crafted to perfection, this entertaining read raises some interesting questions.

Hardcover $30.00 $33.00 Quicksilver (Deluxe Limited Edition) Quicksilver (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Callie Hart In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 $33.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Electric chemistry ensues and dangerous passion ignites in this enemies-to-lovers romantasy. Steeped in delicious banter, dark secrets and plenty of magic, this is a thrilling love story that’s impossible to put down. Electric chemistry ensues and dangerous passion ignites in this enemies-to-lovers romantasy. Steeped in delicious banter, dark secrets and plenty of magic, this is a thrilling love story that’s impossible to put down.

Hardcover $36.00 Baldwin: A Love Story Baldwin: A Love Story By Nicholas Boggs In Stock Online Hardcover $36.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Employing vivid storytelling and meticulous research, this richly immersive biography not only breaks new ground when it comes to James Baldwin’s literary work but tenderly explores matters of the heart that permeated the fabric of his life. Employing vivid storytelling and meticulous research, this richly immersive biography not only breaks new ground when it comes to James Baldwin’s literary work but tenderly explores matters of the heart that permeated the fabric of his life.

Hardcover $30.00 Mona's Eyes Mona's Eyes By Thomas Schlesser

Translator Hildegarde Serle In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. When young Mona slowly begin to lose her eyesight, her beloved grandfather takes her on weekly museum adventures to marvel over famous works of art in this heartfelt tale of love and melancholy. When young Mona slowly begin to lose her eyesight, her beloved grandfather takes her on weekly museum adventures to marvel over famous works of art in this heartfelt tale of love and melancholy.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Cudi: The Memoir Cudi: The Memoir By Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Hip-Hop’s original Moon Walker shines brightly in his most personal work yet. Kid Cudi, the multidimensional artist and mental health advocate, shares his deepest struggles, lessons and vulnerable reflections while bravely pushing forward. Hip-Hop’s original Moon Walker shines brightly in his most personal work yet. Kid Cudi, the multidimensional artist and mental health advocate, shares his deepest struggles, lessons and vulnerable reflections while bravely pushing forward.

Hardcover $28.99 Tart: Misadventures of an Anonymous Chef Tart: Misadventures of an Anonymous Chef By Slutty Cheff In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A raw and real memoir about self-discovery, passion for cooking and the unfiltered pleasures of everyday life from a bold, sex-positive voice of London’s culinary world. A raw and real memoir about self-discovery, passion for cooking and the unfiltered pleasures of everyday life from a bold, sex-positive voice of London’s culinary world.

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 We Are All Guilty Here: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) We Are All Guilty Here: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Karin Slaughter In Stock Online Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Slaughter’s signature storytelling shines in this gripping small-town mystery. Fueled by relentless tension, this is an emotional reckoning brimming with dark secrets, unexpected betrayals and gut-wrenching revelations. Is anyone in North Falls truly innocent? Slaughter’s signature storytelling shines in this gripping small-town mystery. Fueled by relentless tension, this is an emotional reckoning brimming with dark secrets, unexpected betrayals and gut-wrenching revelations. Is anyone in North Falls truly innocent?

Hardcover $28.00 Tantrum Tantrum By Rachel Eve Moulton In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Motherhood can be scary, and Rachel Eve Moulton slays with this darkly funny and thought-provoking maternity horror. When Thea gives birth to an actual monster, old ghosts return uninvited. Motherhood can be scary, and Rachel Eve Moulton slays with this darkly funny and thought-provoking maternity horror. When Thea gives birth to an actual monster, old ghosts return uninvited.

Hardcover $27.99 The Faceless Thing We Adore The Faceless Thing We Adore By Hester Steel In Stock Online Hardcover $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. After ditching her job to join a commune, Aoife is ready for a quiet and tranquil farm life. But as she integrates herself among the curious community, Aoife begins to question her reality as old traumas resurface in this vibrant mind-bending thriller. After ditching her job to join a commune, Aoife is ready for a quiet and tranquil farm life. But as she integrates herself among the curious community, Aoife begins to question her reality as old traumas resurface in this vibrant mind-bending thriller.

Hardcover $28.99 Blessings and Disasters: A Story of Alabama Blessings and Disasters: A Story of Alabama By Alexis Okeowo In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Peering into the inner world of one of the most misunderstood U.S. states, Okeowo paints a tapestry of perspectives on the history of Alabama and the home that it has offered her. Peering into the inner world of one of the most misunderstood U.S. states, Okeowo paints a tapestry of perspectives on the history of Alabama and the home that it has offered her.

Hardcover $30.00 Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run By Peter Ames Carlin In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Read the story behind the music and get to the heart of the creative process behind Born to Run with The Boss and his band, in Peter Ames Carlin’s biographical track-by-track dive into the legendary album.

Read the story behind the music and get to the heart of the creative process behind Born to Run with The Boss and his band, in Peter Ames Carlin’s biographical track-by-track dive into the legendary album.

Hardcover $29.00 Moderation: A Novel Moderation: A Novel By Elaine Castillo In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

When the lines between virtual reality and human interaction start to blur, surrendering to the messiness of life might just be the only option. This is a humorously disarming love story that comes wrapped up in big tech and family drama.

When the lines between virtual reality and human interaction start to blur, surrendering to the messiness of life might just be the only option. This is a humorously disarming love story that comes wrapped up in big tech and family drama.

Hardcover $28.99 The Island of Last Things: A Novel The Island of Last Things: A Novel By Emma Sloley In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Emma Sloley crafts a reflective and ultimately hopeful dystopian tale in which animals take center stage. When all the majestic creatures of nature are gone, what will become of our world?

Emma Sloley crafts a reflective and ultimately hopeful dystopian tale in which animals take center stage. When all the majestic creatures of nature are gone, what will become of our world?

Hardcover $26.99 The Dilemmas of Working Women: Stories The Dilemmas of Working Women: Stories By Fumio Yamamoto

Translator Brian Bergstrom In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Yamamoto offers a deeply relatable lens into the complexities faced by contemporary women in five stories. This is a timely and engaging read that tackles heavy themes without skimping out on humor.

Yamamoto offers a deeply relatable lens into the complexities faced by contemporary women in five stories. This is a timely and engaging read that tackles heavy themes without skimping out on humor.

Hardcover $29.00 Women, Seated Women, Seated By Zhang Yueran

Translator Jeremy Tiang In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Delving into social themes of class and privilege in modern China, where a woman’s life takes an unexpected turn, this is a gripping yet tender tale of power, betrayal and the quest for sovereignty.

Delving into social themes of class and privilege in modern China, where a woman’s life takes an unexpected turn, this is a gripping yet tender tale of power, betrayal and the quest for sovereignty.

Hardcover $30.00 The Dragon Wakes with Thunder The Dragon Wakes with Thunder By K. X. Song In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

A legendary heroine returns, and this time her powers are in high demand. Mythology and heart collide on this fiery rollercoaster ride brimming with action, political intrigue and plenty of tension.

A legendary heroine returns, and this time her powers are in high demand. Mythology and heart collide on this fiery rollercoaster ride brimming with action, political intrigue and plenty of tension.

Hardcover $29.99 The Martians: The True Story of an Alien Craze that Captured Turn-of-the-Century America The Martians: The True Story of an Alien Craze that Captured Turn-of-the-Century America By David Baron In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

David Baron delves into the astonishing historical evidence of the Mars mania that swept the nation at the turn of the 20th century. Whether you believe in UFOs or not… the truth can be stranger than fiction.

David Baron delves into the astonishing historical evidence of the Mars mania that swept the nation at the turn of the 20th century. Whether you believe in UFOs or not… the truth can be stranger than fiction.

Hardcover $29.99 The Book of Lost Hours: A Novel The Book of Lost Hours: A Novel By Hayley Gelfuso In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

This is the kind of book that will tug on to your heartstrings. Time-travel, romance and shadows of history are bundled into one sweeping tale of memory and identity.

This is the kind of book that will tug on to your heartstrings. Time-travel, romance and shadows of history are bundled into one sweeping tale of memory and identity.