The Best Historical Fiction Books to Read Right Now

Stacey Lee

In Stock Online

Paperback $11.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Have you ever wondered what it was like to be on the Titanic when it sank? We all know the iconic movie scenes of Jack and Rose, but this novel brings the voyage to life in a new way that will rivet readers. The novel follows Valora Luck, a girl with big dreams of being a circus performer in New York and a ticket to take the Titanic to get there. When she’s turned away at the gangway because of her race, she is determined to get on the ship anyways. Between her dreams, her twin brother who’s been at sea for two long years, and the influential circus owner she hopes to audition for all aboard the ship, she stows away, scheming to make all her dreams come true … until the night that changes everything and all that matters is survival.