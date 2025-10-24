The Best Kids’ Books of November & December 2025

Kids’ books offer readers both young and old the opportunity to explore new worlds and learn important lessons with the help of some quirky characters and fantastical settings. The latest releases have sweeping adventures in space, dragons soaring in the clouds and even some coming-of-age tales sure to excite readers of any age. Check them out now and stock up for the young readers in your life.

Hardcover $11.19 $15.99 Big Jim Believes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #14) Big Jim Believes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #14) By Dav Pilkey In Stock Online Hardcover $11.19 $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dog Man is the beacon of justice, a hero of the highest caliber, but what will he do when his foe takes on a new form? Dog Man, Big Jim, Grampa and Molly team up to take on their biggest enemy yet, and the team learns that they can face anything as long as they can work together. Dog Man is the beacon of justice, a hero of the highest caliber, but what will he do when his foe takes on a new form? Dog Man, Big Jim, Grampa and Molly team up to take on their biggest enemy yet, and the team learns that they can face anything as long as they can work together.

Hardcover $16.99 $19.99 The Humble Pie The Humble Pie By Jory John

Illustrator Pete Oswald In Stock Online Hardcover $16.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A fun and fruitful addition to the Food Group series that reminds young readers what it means to step up and speak out. A fun and fruitful addition to the Food Group series that reminds young readers what it means to step up and speak out.

Hardcover $14.99 The Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor's Lair The Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor's Lair By Max Brallier

Illustrator Douglas Holgate In Stock Online Hardcover $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Last Kids on Earth are back in a thrilling race against time. With danger lurking at every turn, monsters and laughs, Jack and Quint must face the enemy before earth’s civilization is destroyed for good. The Last Kids on Earth are back in a thrilling race against time. With danger lurking at every turn, monsters and laughs, Jack and Quint must face the enemy before earth’s civilization is destroyed for good.

Hardcover $19.99 Hidden Moon (Warriors: Changing Skies Series #2) Hidden Moon (Warriors: Changing Skies Series #2) By Erin Hunter In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. There is great peril looming over the clans, and the future is uncertain. Tawnypelt receives a vision that could change everything in the second installment in the Changing Skies saga. There is great peril looming over the clans, and the future is uncertain. Tawnypelt receives a vision that could change everything in the second installment in the Changing Skies saga.

Hardcover $14.99 Bluey: The Sign: A Graphic Novel Bluey: The Sign: A Graphic Novel By Penguin Young Readers In Stock Online Hardcover $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. There are big changes ahead for the Wheelers! In this heartwarming graphic novel, Bluey and Bingo try to change their parents’ minds after they put their house up for sale. This bittersweet story of endings and beginnings is perfect for early readers and Bluey fans. There are big changes ahead for the Wheelers! In this heartwarming graphic novel, Bluey and Bingo try to change their parents’ minds after they put their house up for sale. This bittersweet story of endings and beginnings is perfect for early readers and Bluey fans.