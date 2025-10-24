The Best Kids’ Books of November & December 2025
Kids’ books offer readers both young and old the opportunity to explore new worlds and learn important lessons with the help of some quirky characters and fantastical settings. The latest releases have sweeping adventures in space, dragons soaring in the clouds and even some coming-of-age tales sure to excite readers of any age. Check them out now and stock up for the young readers in your life.
Hardcover
$11.19
$15.99
Big Jim Believes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #14)
By Dav Pilkey
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$11.19
$15.99
Dog Man is the beacon of justice, a hero of the highest caliber, but what will he do when his foe takes on a new form? Dog Man, Big Jim, Grampa and Molly team up to take on their biggest enemy yet, and the team learns that they can face anything as long as they can work together.
Paperback $14.99
Talons of Power: A Graphic Novel (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #9)
By
Tui T. Sutherland
Illustrator Mike Holmes
In Stock Online
Paperback $14.99
The Wings of Fire series soars to new heights in the latest graphic novel adaptation. Turtle isn’t one to run towards danger, but when a legendary dragon arrives to destroy Pyrrhia, Turtle races to save his friends and himself.
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
The Humble Pie
By
Jory John
Illustrator Pete Oswald
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
A fun and fruitful addition to the Food Group series that reminds young readers what it means to step up and speak out.
Hardcover $14.99
The Last Kids on Earth and the Destructor's Lair
By
Max Brallier
Illustrator Douglas Holgate
In Stock Online
Hardcover $14.99
The Last Kids on Earth are back in a thrilling race against time. With danger lurking at every turn, monsters and laughs, Jack and Quint must face the enemy before earth’s civilization is destroyed for good.
Hardcover $34.99
The Sea of Monsters Deluxe Collector's Edition (Percy Jackson and the Olympians Series #2)
By Rick Riordan
In Stock Online
Hardcover $34.99
Immerse yourself in the world of the gods with this collector’s edition of The Sea of Monsters. When Percy and the gang set out to save their pal Grover, they face an unimaginable danger in this swirling adventure.
Hardcover $19.99
Hidden Moon (Warriors: Changing Skies Series #2)
By Erin Hunter
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
There is great peril looming over the clans, and the future is uncertain. Tawnypelt receives a vision that could change everything in the second installment in the Changing Skies saga.
Hardcover $16.99
The First Cat in Space and the Baby Pirate's Revenge: A Graphic Novel
By
Mac Barnett
Illustrator Shawn Harris
In Stock Online
Hardcover $16.99
The beloved First Cat in Space crew is back for another cosmic adventure. Join in for a heaping dose of feline courage in this hilarious tale of pirates and mutiny. Can they stop a rogue banana from taking the moon?
Hardcover $14.99
Bluey: The Sign: A Graphic Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $14.99
There are big changes ahead for the Wheelers! In this heartwarming graphic novel, Bluey and Bingo try to change their parents’ minds after they put their house up for sale. This bittersweet story of endings and beginnings is perfect for early readers and Bluey fans.
Paperback $17.99
Keeper of the Lost Cities The Graphic Novel Part 2: Volume 1
By
Shannon Messenger
Adapted by Celina Frenn
Illustrator Valeria Tenaga Romanazzi
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
Journey back to the Lost Cities in this graphic novel adaptation of the hit series. Sophie is a telepath coming into her powers, but something sinister might get in the way of her destiny, and she has to confront the truth before time runs out.
