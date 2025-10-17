The Best Young Adult Books of 2025
Step into magical worlds, high-stakes adventures and trope-tastic love stories that will keep you turning the pages. No matter if you’re young or young at heart, dive into this year’s most addictive, enchanting and thrilling YA reads. Return to familiar kingdoms or meet your new favorite heroes. Monsters, vampires, battles and dreams, let the best young adult books of 2025 unfold before your eyes. Whether you’re looking for pulse-pounding action or sweeping prose, these stories will deliver.
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
You've Found Oliver (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Dustin Thao
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
If you shed tears over When Haru Was Here and You’ve Reached Sam, we hope you’ve recharged your tear ducts for You’ve Found Oliver, the latest and most satisfyingly heart-wrenching story from Dustin Thao.
Hardcover $24.99
Seven Deadly Thorns: Deluxe Limited Edition
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.99
With a twist on Snow White, this dark academia love story is an epic slow burn that takes enemies-to-lovers and fake dating to thrilling new heights.
Hardcover
$29.99
$32.99
Sunrise on the Reaping: Collector's Gift Edition (The Hunger Games)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.99
$32.99
Return to the arena in this stunning Sunrise on the Reaping collector’s edition, featuring a brand new cover with foil details, exclusive back matter and more. May the odds be ever in your favor.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
The Rose Field (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Book of Dust Series #3)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Lyra and Malcolm are back on the trail towards uncovering the truth about Dust. This magically and scientifically entwined trilogy finds a brilliant and resounding conclusion that will speak to readers forever.
Hardcover $18.99
Wings of Starlight
By Allison Saft
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Welcome to the enchanted realms of Pixie Hollow. A warm and charming romance steeped in fairies, monsters and magic. Perfect for anyone looking for more whimsy in their reading life.
Hardcover
$31.99
$34.99
Grim and Oro: Dueling Crowns Edition (A Lightlark Saga Deluxe Companion Book)
By Alex Aster
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.99
$34.99
Step into the minds and hearts of Grim and Oro like never before. Come for the gorgeous design, stay for the addictive story. This dual-perspective fantasy is a work of art inside and out.
Hardcover $19.99
I Am Not Jessica Chen
By Ann Liang
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Nothing shakes up your perspective quite like a classic consciousness swap, and that’s what Jenna Chen is facing. With sweeping prose and dynamic character work, this is a powerful story about identity.
Hardcover $21.99
Fake Skating (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Lynn Painter
In Stock Online
Hardcover $21.99
A hockey-centric heartthrob of a rom-com, complete with quippy dialogue, relatable characters and fake dating. This is a trope-tastic breeze of a read that’s perfect for fans of slow-burn love stories.
Hardcover $19.99
Hazelthorn (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By CG Drews
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
A haunted estate, a perilous garden — this is a bone-chilling Gothic thriller that will grip you until the very end. Delivered with stunning prose, this tale of obsession, murder and family secrets is perfect for fans of Don’t Let the Forest In.
Hardcover
$19.79
$21.99
Oathbound
By Tracy Deonn
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$19.79
$21.99
Bree’s flight from her destiny is not going well, but then again, the world itself isn’t going well. With the stakes ratcheting up, will Bree be the one to make a difference?
Hardcover
$18.99
$21.99
An Archive of Romance Deluxe Illustrated Edition: Includes Full-color Illustrations, Map Endpapers, and Foil Flourishes
By Ava Reid
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$18.99
$21.99
To anyone who wanted more Effy and Preston, here’s your wish granted. This companion novella to A Study in Drowning is a charmer in more ways than one.
Hardcover $19.99
The Demon and the Light
By Axie Oh
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
In the follow-up to Axie Oh’s Floating World, Rex and her friends were able to stop a war from brewing, but there is a larger threat lurking in the royal court, and Rex might be the only one who can save her people.
Hardcover
$17.99
$20.99
A Forgery of Fate
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$20.99
Fairytales, mythology, magic, romance and a main character who’s as compelling as she is empathetic. This rip-roaring adventure inspired by Beauty and the Beast is a charmer.
Hardcover
$12.74
$16.99
Fearful: A Powerless Story (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$12.74
$16.99
Right as your heart begins to heal from the aftermath of the Powerless Trilogy, we return to the kingdom for another battle. Set against the backdrop of Fearless, a beautiful and tragic tale tethering love, death and the price of power unfolds before our eyes.
Hardcover
$19.59
$27.99
Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$19.59
$27.99
The Fiftieth Annual Hunger Games are about to begin. Who will be tribute? Who will live and die? Return to Panem for more pulse-pounding action than ever before. Oh, and may the odds be ever in your favor.
Hardcover $21.99
Eternal Ruin (Deluxe Limited Edition)
By Tigest Girma
In Stock Online
Hardcover $21.99
Kidan has gone full vampire, for better and worse. With scintillating danger on the rise at Uxlay, this is a bloody and action-packed thrill ride.
