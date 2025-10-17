The Best Young Adult Books of 2025

Step into magical worlds, high-stakes adventures and trope-tastic love stories that will keep you turning the pages. No matter if you’re young or young at heart, dive into this year’s most addictive, enchanting and thrilling YA reads. Return to familiar kingdoms or meet your new favorite heroes. Monsters, vampires, battles and dreams, let the best young adult books of 2025 unfold before your eyes. Whether you’re looking for pulse-pounding action or sweeping prose, these stories will deliver.

Seven Deadly Thorns: Deluxe Limited Edition By Amber Hamilton With a twist on Snow White, this dark academia love story is an epic slow burn that takes enemies-to-lovers and fake dating to thrilling new heights.

Sunrise on the Reaping: Collector's Gift Edition (The Hunger Games) By Suzanne Collins Return to the arena in this stunning Sunrise on the Reaping collector's edition, featuring a brand new cover with foil details, exclusive back matter and more. May the odds be ever in your favor.

Wings of Starlight By Allison Saft Welcome to the enchanted realms of Pixie Hollow. A warm and charming romance steeped in fairies, monsters and magic. Perfect for anyone looking for more whimsy in their reading life.

I Am Not Jessica Chen By Ann Liang Nothing shakes up your perspective quite like a classic consciousness swap, and that's what Jenna Chen is facing. With sweeping prose and dynamic character work, this is a powerful story about identity.

Fake Skating (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lynn Painter A hockey-centric heartthrob of a rom-com, complete with quippy dialogue, relatable characters and fake dating. This is a trope-tastic breeze of a read that's perfect for fans of slow-burn love stories.

Hazelthorn (B&N Exclusive Edition) By CG Drews A haunted estate, a perilous garden — this is a bone-chilling Gothic thriller that will grip you until the very end. Delivered with stunning prose, this tale of obsession, murder and family secrets is perfect for fans of Don't Let the Forest In.

Oathbound By Tracy Deonn Bree's flight from her destiny is not going well, but then again, the world itself isn't going well. With the stakes ratcheting up, will Bree be the one to make a difference?

The Demon and the Light By Axie Oh In the follow-up to Axie Oh's Floating World, Rex and her friends were able to stop a war from brewing, but there is a larger threat lurking in the royal court, and Rex might be the only one who can save her people.

A Forgery of Fate By Elizabeth Lim Fairytales, mythology, magic, romance and a main character who's as compelling as she is empathetic. This rip-roaring adventure inspired by Beauty and the Beast is a charmer.

Fearful: A Powerless Story (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lauren Roberts Right as your heart begins to heal from the aftermath of the Powerless Trilogy, we return to the kingdom for another battle. Set against the backdrop of Fearless, a beautiful and tragic tale tethering love, death and the price of power unfolds before our eyes.

Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) By Suzanne Collins The Fiftieth Annual Hunger Games are about to begin. Who will be tribute? Who will live and die? Return to Panem for more pulse-pounding action than ever before. Oh, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Eternal Ruin (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Tigest Girma Kidan has gone full vampire, for better and worse. With scintillating danger on the rise at Uxlay, this is a bloody and action-packed thrill ride.