What to Read After Watching Fallout

Calling all knights, squires and ghouls! If you’ve been hitting rewind on Fallout and need to give the screen a break, why not try these books on for size? With its post-apocalyptic setting, you might be wondering what lies ahead in our future, and these reads give us everything we need to know. Looking for an escape instead? We’ve got just the thing.

“War…War Never Changes”

Nuclear War: A Scenario By Annie Jacobsen With deformed monsters, mutants and creatures (oh my!) We know watching Fallout may have made you a bit curious about what would actually happen in the face of nuclear fallout. This is detailed, minute-by-minute dive into the immediate aftermath, from health emergencies to government response is a harrowing look at an all-too-possible reality.

The Sixth Extinction (10th Anniversary Edition): An Unnatural History By Elizabeth Kolbert While Fallout takes place in a vast nuclear wasteland, it made us ponder our place in an ever-changing and slowly-degrading terrain. The Sixth Extinction presents us with a terrifying truth: scientists believe we are on the cusp of the next great extinction.

Lessons for Survival: Mothering against "the Apocalypse" By Emily Raboteau American Book Award-winner, Emily Raboteu (Searching for Zion) knows in today's climate (both environmental and social) we all need a stark reminder of the fragility of our planet and humanity — especially after enduring the fear of emerging from the vaults to a war-torn landscape alongside Lucy.

Countdown: The Blinding Future of Nuclear Weapons By Sarah Scoles Renowned journalist Sarah Scoles takes readers behind the scenes of the nuclear landscape today and the real possibility of nuclear war today. If you've taken a doomsday approach to watching Fallout, this is the book for you.

“It’s the End of the World, All Over Again”

Ultra 85 By Logic We think Logic must have played every version of Fallout before writing his latest sci-fi novel. The Grammy-nominated recording artist and author returns to the page with a post-apocalyptic novel of our changing universe and finding our place in it when there isn't room for us anymore.

Hell Followed with Us By Andrew Joseph White Guts, gore and glory galore: some Fallout fanatics may list these as the world's three main pillars, and Hell Followed with Us follows suit. In a world of monsters, cults and toxic weapons, a rag-tag group of survivors — much like the ones we meet in Fallout — fight their way through the end of the world.

Station Eleven By Emily St. John Mandel When a pandemic ravages the world and pushes civilization to the edge, National Book Award-winning author Emily St. John Mandel paints a hopeful portrait of humanity that Fallout fans may appreciate: through it all, life persists.

Wilder Girls By Rory Power Lucy is a hard character not to love — courageous, fierce and funny, Lucy trudges her way through the remnants of a broken world, even after enduring an unluckier-than-usual wedding night. Wilder Girls tells the story of a boarding school turned toxic wasteland that centers on Hetty, a character we're sure would have looked up to Lucy.

Moonbound: A Novel By Robin Sloan Although Fallout is set in an alternate universe rather than thousands of years in the future, Moonbound satisfies the voracious science fiction appetite afflicting the most devoted of Fallout fans.

“There’s A Lot You Can Learn From Old Books”

Greatest Hits (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Harlan Ellison Did you know Fallout is heavily inspired by the short story, "A Boy and His Dog", by Harlan Ellison? Become the Fallout expert of your friend group and dive into all things sci-fi, horror and more, from one of the genre's most brilliant voices.

The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook: Apocalypse By Joshua Piven , David Borgenicht While this survival guide is more tongue-in-cheek than sincere, there's a few handy tips for making it through the worst of times. From packing a to-go backpack to rebuilding society, this is a necessary guide for living (and laughing).

The Road (Pulitzer Prize Winner) By Cormac McCarthy Cormac McCarthy won the Pulitzer Prize for The Road for a reason — this poignant story of a father and son living in a dystopian world reminds us a lot of Lucy's quest to find her dad, and a portrait of the best — and worst — of humanity.

Wool (Silo Series #1) By Hugh Howey While it isn't an old book, the start of Hugh Howey's Silo series is quite the feat — a gritty depiction of desperation and survival in a destroyed world is immersive, terrifying and the perfect next step for anyone looking to get lost in another post-apocalyptic world.