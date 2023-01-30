Congratulations to the 2023 ALA Award Winners!

Sabaa Tahir

The Michael L. Printz Award goes to a title that exemplifies literary excellence in young adult literature. This year’s winner goes to the ever stunning All My Rage by Saaba Tahir. The National Book Award Winner for Young People’s Literature made a splash as an instant New York Times bestseller and has only continued to build buzz since. Brilliant and heart-wrenching, this story of family, forgiveness, love, and loss isn’t bound by generations or continents, and is one everyone must read. Other books honored for this award included Icebreaker by A. L. Graziadei, When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sacha Lamb, and Queer Ducks (And Other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality by Eliot Schrefer and illustrated by Jules Zuckerberg.