Best Books of November and December 2024

By Isabelle McConville / October 26, 2024 at 1:56 am

The end of the year is quickly approaching, but that doesn’t mean your year of great reading is coming to an end. In between crowded malls and bustling storefronts, you’ll want to make time for November and December’s new releases. From new stories from authors like Brandon Sanderson, Haruki Murakami, and Weike Wang to memorable memoirs from Keke Palmer and Youngmi Mayer, there’s so many pages to pore over this holiday season.

Wind and Truth (Stormlight Archive Series #5)

By Brandon Sanderson

Battles won and lost, alliances gained and broken. Everything has come down to this — with only ten days to prepare. Experience a high-fantasy writer at the top of his game and get ready for the next five installments.

A Monsoon Rising (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Hurricane Wars, Book 2)

By Thea Guanzon

If you were as sad as we were to say goodbye to Talasyn and Prince Alaric just as their relationship was starting to blossom at the end of The Hurricane Wars, then welcome back to the Night Empire in A Monsoon Rising. Perfect for fans of R. F. Kuang and Jennifer Armentrout.

Before We Forget Kindness (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Before the Coffee Gets Cold Series #5)

By Toshikazu Kawaguchi

In a life of too-lates and missed opportunities, Toshikazu Kawaguchi invites us back to the coffee shop of regrets and second-chances with brand-new patrons.

Like Mother, Like Mother: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Susan Rieger

A story of mothers and daughters and complex family mythologies where inheritance doesn’t always mean wealth.

Ghosts of Panama: A Strongman Out of Control, A Murdered Marine, and the Special Agents Caught in the Middle of an Invasion

By Mark Harmon , Leon Carroll

Special agents. Wide-spread terror. An impossible mission. This is a study of 1989 Panama from the author of our former Monthly Pick, Ghosts of Honolulu.

The City and Its Uncertain Walls: A Novel

By Haruki Murakami
Translator Philip Gabriel

Murakami creates his own intricate mythologies, and his latest is no exception.

Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook

By Tieghan Gerard

Tieghan Gerard is back with even more simple and satisfying recipes, making your meal goals attainable and leaving your kitchen smelling delicious.

The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World

By Robin Wall Kimmerer
Illustrator John Burgoyne

Taking on expansive issues with care and compassion, Robin Wall Kimmerer provides perspective on what’s truly important, and how we can rediscover ourselves and our place in the natural world.

Cassino '44: The Brutal Battle for Rome

By James Holland

War is always changing — James Holland brings soldiers’ valiant stories back to life and examines key turning points in WWII in this fascinating account.

The Songbird and the Heart of Stone

By Carissa Broadbent

A story of light vs. dark, wrong vs. right. Mische’s choice should be simple, but nothing is as it seems in a world of vengeful gods, love and treachery.

Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative

By Keke Palmer

Even the most casual fan of Keke Palmer will find resonance in her deeply personal story detailing her journey not just to the spotlight, but to self-assurance.

North Is the Night (Deluxe Special Edition)

By Emily Rath

Romantasy meets mythology in this immersive trek through the frozen forest to the realm of death. This enchanting fantasy is perfect for fans of Katherine Arden and Naomi Novik.

Water, Water: Poems

By Billy Collins

There is beauty in the mundane — Billy Collins reminds us we just need to remember to look for it. Indoors, outdoors and beyond, this collection is an ode to the wild and weird world around us.

The Name of This Band Is R.E.M.: A Biography

By Peter Ames Carlin

R.E.M created a sound that drove music through the 80s and 90s — and set the stage for bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. This insightful and detailed tour through the band’s evolution is a delight for fans.

The Last One (Deluxe Limited Edition)

By Rachel Howzell Hall

An epic fantasy complete with magical beasts, a kingdom in ruin and a headstrong protagonist who has more questions than answers.

Lazarus Man: A Novel

By Richard Price

The incomparable Richard Price weaves the perspectives of individual characters into the voice of a community shaken by disaster. This is a snapshot of life and death from the author of Freedomland.

The Memory Palace: True Short Stories of the Past

By Nate DiMeo

Sometimes the best stories you’ve ever heard are ones rooted in history. Award-winning podcaster and artist Nate DiMeo gives us a time capsule of the past through a captivating collection.

Lincoln vs. Davis: The War of the Presidents

By Nigel Hamilton

How did Lincoln grow into the formidable leader we know him as, and where did Jefferson Davis go wrong? This is a compelling account of two complicated men in American history.

Didion and Babitz

By Lili Anolik

A fraught relationship between two iconic women. You know their names — and their stories — but how well did they know each other?

Hotel Lucky Seven: A Novel

By Kotaro Isaka
Translator Brian Bergstrom

The sequel we’ve all been waiting for. From the bullet train to a hotel, nothing could go wrong for Ladybug this time around — right?

City of Night Birds: A Novel

By Juhea Kim

A story of art, love and ambition, this is a dazzling tale of the meteoric rise and fall of a Russian ballerina.

Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music

By Rob Sheffield

An unprecedented look into the life of Taylor Swift, told by the only journalist close enough to tell it. This is a must-have for any Swifties looking for the next great insight into her stardom.

Vanishing Treasures: A Bestiary of Extraordinary Endangered Creatures

By Katherine Rundell

A sweeping survey of tragically endangered creatures, from wombats to wolves, seals to storks and beyond. Rundell explores their role in our world and our role in their collapse in this moving collection, complemented by gorgeous illustrations.

I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying: A Memoir

By Youngmi Mayer

With laughter comes reflecton, and with wit comes wisdom. This is a breathtaking memoir from a celebrated comedian on the dualities of life, love and happiness.

Bel Canto Annotated Edition: A Novel

By Ann Patchett

Revisit a timeless story — with notes in the margins from the author herself.

The Author's Guide to Murder: A Novel

By Beatriz Williams , Lauren Willig , Karen White

If you liked Knives Out, read this book. An ode to locked-room mysteries and classic, cold-blooded cases, The Author’s Guide to Murder is a treat.

Time of the Child

By Niall Williams

A tender tale in the heart of County Clare follows a father and daughter in the wake of life’s never ending surprises. Get into the holiday spirit with Niall Williams’ story of family and hope.

The Collaborators

By Michael Idov

When a billionaire goes missing, anything can happen — like the spontaneous team up of a young heiress and a CIA operative. From LA to Berlin to Moscow, this captivating spy thriller will take you around the globe.

Brightly Shining

By Ingvild Rishøi
Translator Caroline Waight

”Tis the season for an enchanting tale of sisterhood, community and resilience during one magical holiday month.

Rental House: A Novel

By Weike Wang

National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 author Weike Wang asks questions of home, family and identity in one big-hearted story. If you think your family is complicated, read this book.

Turkuaz Kitchen: Traditional and Modern Dough Recipes for Sweet and Savory Bakes: A Baking Book

By Betül Tunç

Every bake has to start somewhere, and Betül Tunç is here to guide you through the ins and outs of crafting the exact dough needed for the best possible flavor.

Pony Confidential

By Christina Lynch

Pony stirs up trouble when he runs away from his latest owner in a long line of dozens. Saddle up and mosey into this unique murder mystery of epic, horse-sized proportions.

How to Think Like Socrates: Ancient Philosophy as a Way of Life in the Modern World

By Donald J. Robertson

A practical application of his philosophy to contemporary problems, this book makes the wisdom of Socrates more accessible than ever before.

Woo Woo: A Novel

By Ella Baxter

Ella Baxter blurs the lines between reality and life in Woo Woo, a portrait of a woman grappling with paranoia and art, the internet and the supernatural.

The Magnificent Ruins

By Nayantara Roy

A prodigal daughter returns to a hefty inheritance and relatives that deem her undeserving. This is a saga of secrets, lies and family ties.

The Voyage Home: A Novel

By Pat Barker

How well do you know your Greek myths? Pat Barker’s latest focuses on Cassandra, a complicated woman with the gift of prophecy, and the curse of never being believed.

The Courting of Bristol Keats: [Limited Stenciled Edge edition]

By Mary E. Pearson

Journey into the world of the fae — and try to make it out unscathed. This is a whirlwind story of magic, revenge and romance perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas.

Growing Up Urkel

By Jaleel White

From booking a commercial as a preschooler to overwhelming fame and fortune to living in his own shadow, this is Jaleel White like you’ve never seen him before.

What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World's Most Familiar Bird

By Sy Montgomery

Sy Montgomery’s writing has brought new life to such creatures as turtles and octopuses, now she’s taking on the chicken. You’ll never see them the same.

Invisible Helix: A Detective Galileo Novel

By Keigo Higashino
Translator Giles Murray

Favorite characters return in Invisible Helix, a breakneck thriller of intertwining characters and one grisly murder.

The Scapegoat: The Brilliant Brief Life of the Duke of Buckingham

By Lucy Hughes-Hallett

Enter a world of grandeur and glory, kings and kingdoms. With romance, betrayal and revenge, this is history that reads like fiction.

From Under the Truck: A Memoir

By Josh Brolin

It was a role in No Country for Old Men in 2007 that rebooted Josh Brolin’s career; here he takes fans behind the scenes of the ups and downs, the mistakes and the misfires of his life and acclaimed career.

