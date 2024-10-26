Best Books of November and December 2024

The end of the year is quickly approaching, but that doesn’t mean your year of great reading is coming to an end. In between crowded malls and bustling storefronts, you’ll want to make time for November and December’s new releases. From new stories from authors like Brandon Sanderson, Haruki Murakami, and Weike Wang to memorable memoirs from Keke Palmer and Youngmi Mayer, there’s so many pages to pore over this holiday season.

Hardcover $35.99 $39.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wind and Truth (Stormlight Archive Series #5) Wind and Truth (Stormlight Archive Series #5) By Brandon Sanderson In Stock Online Hardcover $35.99 $39.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Battles won and lost, alliances gained and broken. Everything has come down to this — with only ten days to prepare. Experience a high-fantasy writer at the top of his game and get ready for the next five installments. Battles won and lost, alliances gained and broken. Everything has come down to this — with only ten days to prepare. Experience a high-fantasy writer at the top of his game and get ready for the next five installments.

Hardcover $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Monsoon Rising (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Hurricane Wars, Book 2) A Monsoon Rising (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Hurricane Wars, Book 2) By Thea Guanzon In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you were as sad as we were to say goodbye to Talasyn and Prince Alaric just as their relationship was starting to blossom at the end of The Hurricane Wars, then welcome back to the Night Empire in A Monsoon Rising. Perfect for fans of R. F. Kuang and Jennifer Armentrout. If you were as sad as we were to say goodbye to Talasyn and Prince Alaric just as their relationship was starting to blossom at the end of The Hurricane Wars, then welcome back to the Night Empire in A Monsoon Rising. Perfect for fans of R. F. Kuang and Jennifer Armentrout.

Hardcover $29.69 $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook By Tieghan Gerard In Stock Online Hardcover $29.69 $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Tieghan Gerard is back with even more simple and satisfying recipes, making your meal goals attainable and leaving your kitchen smelling delicious. Tieghan Gerard is back with even more simple and satisfying recipes, making your meal goals attainable and leaving your kitchen smelling delicious.

Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Cassino '44: The Brutal Battle for Rome Cassino '44: The Brutal Battle for Rome By James Holland In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. War is always changing — James Holland brings soldiers’ valiant stories back to life and examines key turning points in WWII in this fascinating account. War is always changing — James Holland brings soldiers’ valiant stories back to life and examines key turning points in WWII in this fascinating account.

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Songbird and the Heart of Stone The Songbird and the Heart of Stone By Carissa Broadbent In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A story of light vs. dark, wrong vs. right. Mische’s choice should be simple, but nothing is as it seems in a world of vengeful gods, love and treachery. A story of light vs. dark, wrong vs. right. Mische’s choice should be simple, but nothing is as it seems in a world of vengeful gods, love and treachery.

Hardcover $22.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative By Keke Palmer In Stock Online Hardcover $22.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Even the most casual fan of Keke Palmer will find resonance in her deeply personal story detailing her journey not just to the spotlight, but to self-assurance. Even the most casual fan of Keke Palmer will find resonance in her deeply personal story detailing her journey not just to the spotlight, but to self-assurance.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. North Is the Night (Deluxe Special Edition) North Is the Night (Deluxe Special Edition) By Emily Rath In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Romantasy meets mythology in this immersive trek through the frozen forest to the realm of death. This enchanting fantasy is perfect for fans of Katherine Arden and Naomi Novik. Romantasy meets mythology in this immersive trek through the frozen forest to the realm of death. This enchanting fantasy is perfect for fans of Katherine Arden and Naomi Novik.

Hardcover $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Water, Water: Poems Water, Water: Poems By Billy Collins In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. There is beauty in the mundane — Billy Collins reminds us we just need to remember to look for it. Indoors, outdoors and beyond, this collection is an ode to the wild and weird world around us. There is beauty in the mundane — Billy Collins reminds us we just need to remember to look for it. Indoors, outdoors and beyond, this collection is an ode to the wild and weird world around us.

Hardcover $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Name of This Band Is R.E.M.: A Biography The Name of This Band Is R.E.M.: A Biography By Peter Ames Carlin In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. R.E.M created a sound that drove music through the 80s and 90s — and set the stage for bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. This insightful and detailed tour through the band’s evolution is a delight for fans. R.E.M created a sound that drove music through the 80s and 90s — and set the stage for bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. This insightful and detailed tour through the band’s evolution is a delight for fans.

Hardcover $29.69 $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Last One (Deluxe Limited Edition) The Last One (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Rachel Howzell Hall In Stock Online Hardcover $29.69 $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An epic fantasy complete with magical beasts, a kingdom in ruin and a headstrong protagonist who has more questions than answers. An epic fantasy complete with magical beasts, a kingdom in ruin and a headstrong protagonist who has more questions than answers.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lazarus Man: A Novel Lazarus Man: A Novel By Richard Price In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The incomparable Richard Price weaves the perspectives of individual characters into the voice of a community shaken by disaster. This is a snapshot of life and death from the author of Freedomland. The incomparable Richard Price weaves the perspectives of individual characters into the voice of a community shaken by disaster. This is a snapshot of life and death from the author of Freedomland.

Hardcover $33.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Memory Palace: True Short Stories of the Past The Memory Palace: True Short Stories of the Past By Nate DiMeo In Stock Online Hardcover $33.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sometimes the best stories you’ve ever heard are ones rooted in history. Award-winning podcaster and artist Nate DiMeo gives us a time capsule of the past through a captivating collection. Sometimes the best stories you’ve ever heard are ones rooted in history. Award-winning podcaster and artist Nate DiMeo gives us a time capsule of the past through a captivating collection.

Hardcover $38.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lincoln vs. Davis: The War of the Presidents Lincoln vs. Davis: The War of the Presidents By Nigel Hamilton In Stock Online Hardcover $38.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How did Lincoln grow into the formidable leader we know him as, and where did Jefferson Davis go wrong? This is a compelling account of two complicated men in American history. How did Lincoln grow into the formidable leader we know him as, and where did Jefferson Davis go wrong? This is a compelling account of two complicated men in American history.

Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Didion and Babitz Didion and Babitz By Lili Anolik In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A fraught relationship between two iconic women. You know their names — and their stories — but how well did they know each other? A fraught relationship between two iconic women. You know their names — and their stories — but how well did they know each other?

Hardcover $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Hotel Lucky Seven: A Novel Hotel Lucky Seven: A Novel By Kotaro Isaka

Translator Brian Bergstrom In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The sequel we’ve all been waiting for. From the bullet train to a hotel, nothing could go wrong for Ladybug this time around — right? The sequel we’ve all been waiting for. From the bullet train to a hotel, nothing could go wrong for Ladybug this time around — right?

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. City of Night Birds: A Novel City of Night Birds: A Novel By Juhea Kim In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A story of art, love and ambition, this is a dazzling tale of the meteoric rise and fall of a Russian ballerina. A story of art, love and ambition, this is a dazzling tale of the meteoric rise and fall of a Russian ballerina.

Hardcover $24.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music By Rob Sheffield In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An unprecedented look into the life of Taylor Swift, told by the only journalist close enough to tell it. This is a must-have for any Swifties looking for the next great insight into her stardom. An unprecedented look into the life of Taylor Swift, told by the only journalist close enough to tell it. This is a must-have for any Swifties looking for the next great insight into her stardom.

Hardcover $26.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Vanishing Treasures: A Bestiary of Extraordinary Endangered Creatures Vanishing Treasures: A Bestiary of Extraordinary Endangered Creatures By Katherine Rundell In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A sweeping survey of tragically endangered creatures, from wombats to wolves, seals to storks and beyond. Rundell explores their role in our world and our role in their collapse in this moving collection, complemented by gorgeous illustrations. A sweeping survey of tragically endangered creatures, from wombats to wolves, seals to storks and beyond. Rundell explores their role in our world and our role in their collapse in this moving collection, complemented by gorgeous illustrations.

Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying: A Memoir I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying: A Memoir By Youngmi Mayer In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With laughter comes reflecton, and with wit comes wisdom. This is a breathtaking memoir from a celebrated comedian on the dualities of life, love and happiness. With laughter comes reflecton, and with wit comes wisdom. This is a breathtaking memoir from a celebrated comedian on the dualities of life, love and happiness.

Hardcover $40.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bel Canto Annotated Edition: A Novel Bel Canto Annotated Edition: A Novel By Ann Patchett In Stock Online Hardcover $40.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Revisit a timeless story — with notes in the margins from the author herself. Revisit a timeless story — with notes in the margins from the author herself.

Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Time of the Child Time of the Child By Niall Williams In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A tender tale in the heart of County Clare follows a father and daughter in the wake of life’s never ending surprises. Get into the holiday spirit with Niall Williams’ story of family and hope. A tender tale in the heart of County Clare follows a father and daughter in the wake of life’s never ending surprises. Get into the holiday spirit with Niall Williams’ story of family and hope.

Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Collaborators The Collaborators By Michael Idov In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. When a billionaire goes missing, anything can happen — like the spontaneous team up of a young heiress and a CIA operative. From LA to Berlin to Moscow, this captivating spy thriller will take you around the globe. When a billionaire goes missing, anything can happen — like the spontaneous team up of a young heiress and a CIA operative. From LA to Berlin to Moscow, this captivating spy thriller will take you around the globe.

Hardcover $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Brightly Shining Brightly Shining By Ingvild Rishøi

Translator Caroline Waight In Stock Online Hardcover $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. ”Tis the season for an enchanting tale of sisterhood, community and resilience during one magical holiday month. ”Tis the season for an enchanting tale of sisterhood, community and resilience during one magical holiday month.

Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Rental House: A Novel Rental House: A Novel By Weike Wang In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 author Weike Wang asks questions of home, family and identity in one big-hearted story. If you think your family is complicated, read this book. National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 author Weike Wang asks questions of home, family and identity in one big-hearted story. If you think your family is complicated, read this book.

Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pony Confidential Pony Confidential By Christina Lynch In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pony stirs up trouble when he runs away from his latest owner in a long line of dozens. Saddle up and mosey into this unique murder mystery of epic, horse-sized proportions. Pony stirs up trouble when he runs away from his latest owner in a long line of dozens. Saddle up and mosey into this unique murder mystery of epic, horse-sized proportions.

Hardcover $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Woo Woo: A Novel Woo Woo: A Novel By Ella Baxter In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ella Baxter blurs the lines between reality and life in Woo Woo, a portrait of a woman grappling with paranoia and art, the internet and the supernatural. Ella Baxter blurs the lines between reality and life in Woo Woo, a portrait of a woman grappling with paranoia and art, the internet and the supernatural.

Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Magnificent Ruins The Magnificent Ruins By Nayantara Roy In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A prodigal daughter returns to a hefty inheritance and relatives that deem her undeserving. This is a saga of secrets, lies and family ties. A prodigal daughter returns to a hefty inheritance and relatives that deem her undeserving. This is a saga of secrets, lies and family ties.

Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Voyage Home: A Novel The Voyage Home: A Novel By Pat Barker In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How well do you know your Greek myths? Pat Barker’s latest focuses on Cassandra, a complicated woman with the gift of prophecy, and the curse of never being believed. How well do you know your Greek myths? Pat Barker’s latest focuses on Cassandra, a complicated woman with the gift of prophecy, and the curse of never being believed.

Hardcover $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Courting of Bristol Keats: [Limited Stenciled Edge edition] The Courting of Bristol Keats: [Limited Stenciled Edge edition] By Mary E. Pearson In Stock Online Hardcover $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Journey into the world of the fae — and try to make it out unscathed. This is a whirlwind story of magic, revenge and romance perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas. Journey into the world of the fae — and try to make it out unscathed. This is a whirlwind story of magic, revenge and romance perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas.

Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Growing Up Urkel Growing Up Urkel By Jaleel White In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From booking a commercial as a preschooler to overwhelming fame and fortune to living in his own shadow, this is Jaleel White like you’ve never seen him before. From booking a commercial as a preschooler to overwhelming fame and fortune to living in his own shadow, this is Jaleel White like you’ve never seen him before.

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From Under the Truck: A Memoir From Under the Truck: A Memoir By Josh Brolin In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It was a role in No Country for Old Men in 2007 that rebooted Josh Brolin’s career; here he takes fans behind the scenes of the ups and downs, the mistakes and the misfires of his life and acclaimed career. It was a role in No Country for Old Men in 2007 that rebooted Josh Brolin’s career; here he takes fans behind the scenes of the ups and downs, the mistakes and the misfires of his life and acclaimed career.