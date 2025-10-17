The Best Mystery & Thriller Books of 2025
If given the opportunity to solve a high-profile mystery, would you be the one to crack the case? Or would you take a backseat and let the sleuths do their thing? The only way to find out is to immerse yourself in the best mystery and thriller books from 2025. There are globe-trotting mysteries, edge-of-your-seat thrills, and enough tension to keep you guessing until that final page.
The Secret of Secrets
The Secret of Secrets
By Dan Brown
Robert Langdon is back! The latest installment in the DaVinci Code saga is a mind-bending, globe-spanning maze of a story. This time, Langdon finds himself targeted by a powerful organization as he uncovers secrets that will change the world forever.
Gone Before Goodbye
Gone Before Goodbye
By Harlan Coben , Reese Witherspoon
One wrong move… and there’s no turning back. Reese Witherspoon steps onto new thrilling terrain in this highly-anticipated collab with the master of plot twists, Harlan Coben.
The Widow: A Novel
The Widow: A Novel
By John Grisham
A small-town lawyer gets caught up in a race to catch a killer and reclaim his own innocence in John Grisham’s latest.
The Impossible Fortune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)
The Impossible Fortune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)
Richard Osman is back with the fifth installment in his beloved Thursday Murder Club series, and this mystery is more puzzling than ever. Grab your favorite sleuthing gear — there’s another case to solve.
The Intruder
The Intruder
A chilling presence appears in the night carrying a deadly secret. Known for suspenseful storytelling that keeps readers guessing, Freida McFadden does it again with this eerie wilderness thriller.
King of Ashes: A Novel
King of Ashes: A Novel
By S. A. Cosby
Edge-of-your-seat thrills and spills (of blood), an action-packed, high-octane quest for vengeance and a family up against the mob. You’ll have to catch your breath after reading.
The Black Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #20)
The Black Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #20)
By Louise Penny
Louise Penny fans, rejoice! The 20th installment in the award-winning series picks up right where we left off in The Grey Wolf. Sharp, sly and complex, this is one of Penny’s best.
Clown Town (Slough House Series #9)
Clown Town (Slough House Series #9)
By Mick Herron
Jackson Lamb & Co. are back in a new Slough House story from Mick Herron. Quirky and suspenseful with a touch of humor, the spies are about to face the ultimate reckoning.
Guilty by Definition: A Novel
Guilty by Definition: A Novel
By Susie Dent
Anonymous letters are delivered to Martha, a dictionary editor, who then sets out to solve a maze of a mystery in this story speckled with clever wordplay.
The Missing Half: A Novel
The Missing Half: A Novel
By
Ashley Flowers
Editor Alex Kiester
Who do we become without the people we love? Two women are haunted by their missing sisters and team up in this thriller filled with secrets and plot twists.
Not Quite Dead Yet: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Not Quite Dead Yet: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Could you solve your own murder before it’s too late? Catch the killer before the countdown ticks its last second in Holly Jackson’s exhilarating adult debut.
The Man Who Died Seven Times
The Man Who Died Seven Times
By
Yasuhiko Nishizawa
Translator Jesse Kirkwood
A day stuck on repeat can be great or terrible, depending on the possibilities. What if the possibility was solving a murder? With plenty of suspects and limited time loops, will Hisataro find his grandfather’s killer in time?
How to Seal Your Own Fate: A Novel
How to Seal Your Own Fate: A Novel
This brand-new heiress is just getting used to estate-living when the past comes knocking at her door. Captivating and always charming, Kristen Perrin’s latest is perfect for fans of Benjamin Stevenson and Agatha Christie.
Murder by Cheesecake: A Golden Girls Cozy Mystery
Murder by Cheesecake: A Golden Girls Cozy Mystery
Have your cake and eat it too when amateur sleuthing meets The Golden Girls in this quirky murder mystery. Adding a twist to their usual antics, Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia deliver plenty of laughs, surprises and everything we missed from the TV show.
With a Vengeance: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
With a Vengeance: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Riley Sager
All aboard Riley Sager’s latest unrelenting thriller. A story about desperate retribution during one thirteen-hour train ride, this action-packed ticking-clock whodunit will keep you guessing until the very end.
Strange Pictures: A Novel
Strange Pictures: A Novel
Horror illustrator and YouTube sensation Uketsu invites us into a world of the odd and the macabre in Strange Pictures. An enigmatic thriller that allows readers to solve the mystery right alongside the narrator, this is a perfect puzzle of a story.
Picket Line: The Lost Novella
Picket Line: The Lost Novella
By
Elmore Leonard
Introduction C. M. Kushins
Elmore Leonard’s previously unreleased story of a strike brewing in the fields of Texas describes the early days of an unprecedented farmers’ movement and the passionate migrant workers who made up the union.
The Living and the Dead: A Novel About a Crime
The Living and the Dead: A Novel About a Crime
By
Christoffer Carlsson
Translator Rachel Willson-Broyles
Among the snowy hills of rural Sweden in December 1999, a brutal murder claims the life of a teenage boy. Two decades later, the community is still searching for justice in this page-turning Nordic crime novel.
The Persian: A Novel
The Persian: A Novel
David McCloskey offers a sharp story of vengeance. After being recruited for a dangerous mission, one man gets caught in a web of secrets and deceit in this espionage thriller.
