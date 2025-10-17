The Best Mystery & Thriller Books of 2025

If given the opportunity to solve a high-profile mystery, would you be the one to crack the case? Or would you take a backseat and let the sleuths do their thing? The only way to find out is to immerse yourself in the best mystery and thriller books from 2025. There are globe-trotting mysteries, edge-of-your-seat thrills, and enough tension to keep you guessing until that final page.

Hardcover $26.60 $38.00 The Secret of Secrets The Secret of Secrets By Dan Brown In Stock Online Hardcover $26.60 $38.00 Robert Langdon is back! The latest installment in the DaVinci Code saga is a mind-bending, globe-spanning maze of a story. This time, Langdon finds himself targeted by a powerful organization as he uncovers secrets that will change the world forever.

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 Gone Before Goodbye Gone Before Goodbye By Harlan Coben , Reese Witherspoon In Stock Online Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 One wrong move… and there's no turning back. Reese Witherspoon steps onto new thrilling terrain in this highly-anticipated collab with the master of plot twists, Harlan Coben.

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 The Widow: A Novel The Widow: A Novel By John Grisham In Stock Online Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 A small-town lawyer gets caught up in a race to catch a killer and reclaim his own innocence in John Grisham's latest.

Hardcover $19.59 $27.99 The Intruder The Intruder By Freida McFadden In Stock Online Hardcover $19.59 $27.99 A chilling presence appears in the night carrying a deadly secret. Known for suspenseful storytelling that keeps readers guessing, Freida McFadden does it again with this eerie wilderness thriller.

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 King of Ashes: A Novel King of Ashes: A Novel By S. A. Cosby In Stock Online Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Edge-of-your-seat thrills and spills (of blood), an action-packed, high-octane quest for vengeance and a family up against the mob. You'll have to catch your breath after reading.

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 The Black Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #20) The Black Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #20) By Louise Penny In Stock Online Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Louise Penny fans, rejoice! The 20th installment in the award-winning series picks up right where we left off in The Grey Wolf. Sharp, sly and complex, this is one of Penny's best.

Hardcover $26.95 $29.95 Clown Town (Slough House Series #9) Clown Town (Slough House Series #9) By Mick Herron In Stock Online Hardcover $26.95 $29.95 Jackson Lamb & Co. are back in a new Slough House story from Mick Herron. Quirky and suspenseful with a touch of humor, the spies are about to face the ultimate reckoning.

Hardcover $24.99 $27.99 Guilty by Definition: A Novel Guilty by Definition: A Novel By Susie Dent In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 $27.99 Anonymous letters are delivered to Martha, a dictionary editor, who then sets out to solve a maze of a mystery in this story speckled with clever wordplay.

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 The Missing Half: A Novel The Missing Half: A Novel By Ashley Flowers

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Who do we become without the people we love? Two women are haunted by their missing sisters and team up in this thriller filled with secrets and plot twists.

Paperback $17.95 The Man Who Died Seven Times The Man Who Died Seven Times By Yasuhiko Nishizawa

Paperback $17.95 A day stuck on repeat can be great or terrible, depending on the possibilities. What if the possibility was solving a murder? With plenty of suspects and limited time loops, will Hisataro find his grandfather's killer in time?

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 How to Seal Your Own Fate: A Novel How to Seal Your Own Fate: A Novel By Kristen Perrin In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 This brand-new heiress is just getting used to estate-living when the past comes knocking at her door. Captivating and always charming, Kristen Perrin's latest is perfect for fans of Benjamin Stevenson and Agatha Christie.

Paperback $12.74 $16.99 Murder by Cheesecake: A Golden Girls Cozy Mystery Murder by Cheesecake: A Golden Girls Cozy Mystery By Rachel Ekstrom Courage In Stock Online Paperback $12.74 $16.99 Have your cake and eat it too when amateur sleuthing meets The Golden Girls in this quirky murder mystery. Adding a twist to their usual antics, Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia deliver plenty of laughs, surprises and everything we missed from the TV show.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 With a Vengeance: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) With a Vengeance: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Riley Sager In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 All aboard Riley Sager's latest unrelenting thriller. A story about desperate retribution during one thirteen-hour train ride, this action-packed ticking-clock whodunit will keep you guessing until the very end.

Paperback $13.49 $17.99 Strange Pictures: A Novel Strange Pictures: A Novel By Uketsu

Paperback $13.49 $17.99 Horror illustrator and YouTube sensation Uketsu invites us into a world of the odd and the macabre in Strange Pictures. An enigmatic thriller that allows readers to solve the mystery right alongside the narrator, this is a perfect puzzle of a story.

Hardcover $22.99 Picket Line: The Lost Novella Picket Line: The Lost Novella By Elmore Leonard

Hardcover $22.99 Elmore Leonard's previously unreleased story of a strike brewing in the fields of Texas describes the early days of an unprecedented farmers' movement and the passionate migrant workers who made up the union.

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 The Persian: A Novel The Persian: A Novel By David McCloskey In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 David McCloskey offers a sharp story of vengeance. After being recruited for a dangerous mission, one man gets caught in a web of secrets and deceit in this espionage thriller.