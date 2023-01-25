Our Most Anticipated Kids and YA Book Releases of February 2023
February’s flying in and so are some fantastic books! Our most anticipated kids and YA books this month have swiftly stolen our hearts, and we’re certain they will snag yours as well. Ranging from heartwarming stories to horrifying tales, you’ll find the perfect book for you and your loved ones on this list.
The Rainbow Snail
The perfect modern hybrid for fans of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Little Blue Truck, The Rainbow Snail is the thoughtful and inspirational story of how we are shaped and grow based on our environmental surroundings. Karin Akesson’s debut is unique in both text and illustration and like the Rainbow Snail, this book will delight with every turning page.
Find Your Brave: A Coco and Bear Story
When we first met Coco and Bear back in 2020, we didn’t know just how powerful their friendship and support for each other could be. Now, they’ve become part of our family. In their latest adventure, the sequel to Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light, Coco and Bear are preparing to perform their super special dance at the Summer Festival, that is until Coco loses her brave.
The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels
A delightfully quirky story of wordplay and mystery by Beth Lincoln, this book celebrates individuality and is certain to become an instant classic as soon as readers meet the Swift family. Every Swift child is brought before the sacred Family Dictionary when they are given a name and a definition, a definition they are supposed to grow up to match. When Shenanigan Swift starts scheming for the big Swift Family Reunion, she never expected her Arch-Aunt Schadenfreude to receive a deadly shove down the stairs. While everyone believes Shenanigan will never be more than a troublemaker, she’s determined to become whatever she wants, even a detective to find the murderer and save her family.
Nat for Nothing (Nat Enough #4)
Middle school stories will always hold a special place in our hearts, and Nat for Nothing is no exception. The fourth volume in Maria Scrivan’s Nat Enough series follows Natalie as she starts a new school year and struggles to find an extracurricular activity she enjoys. Young fans of Raina Telgemeier and Terri Libenson are sure to enjoy this relatable series about friendship, fitting in, and standing out.
InvestiGators: Agents of S.U.I.T. (B&N Exclusive Edition)
John Patrick Green , Christopher Hastings , Pat Lewis
Young fans of InvestiGators Mango and Brash won’t want to miss this brand-new series following their colorful co-workers at S.U.I.T. headquarters. Cilantro the Chameleon takes center stage in this laugh-out-loud volume, perfect for fans of Dog Man.
Winston Chu vs. the Whimsies
Readers will laugh out loud alongside Winston Chu and his friends in this – you guessed it – whimsical contemporary reimagining of a Chinese folktale. When 12-year-old Winston is gifted an enchanted dustpan and broom from Mr. Pang’s Whimsies shop he is taken on the adventure of a lifetime chock full of magic and mayhem.
On Air with Zoe Washington
This long-awaited sequel set two years after From the Desk of Zoe Washington follows Zoe and her father after she helps him get released from prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Now Zoe wants to help him fulfill his lifelong dream of opening his own restaurant – with plenty of her help, of course. This heartfelt story about family and finding your voice is not to be missed.
Whale Done (B&N Exclusive Edition) (FunJungle Series #8)
Beginning with Belly Up in 2010, Stuart Gibbs’ super fun FunJungle series continues with this eighth book, Whale Done. This time, Teddy and Summer’s investigation skills are taken to Malibu, where a dead whale has washed up on the beach – and is mysteriously blown up not long after. The FunJungle series is a must-pick-up for readers of Gibbs’ Spy School series.
The Ever Storms (Wilderlore Series #3)
The third book in the Wilderlore series brings Barclay and his fellow apprentices to the depths of the Desert, where mysterious sandstorms threaten to throw their Lore Keeper training off course. Fans of How to Train Your Dragon are sure to enjoy this thrilling adventure series full of magical creatures.
Going Dark
This twisty, ripped-from-the-headlines thriller will stun readers long past the last page as they slowly uncover what happened to influencer Amelia Ashley following her sudden disappearance while on a European vacation with her boyfriend. Going Dark is a timely read perfect for fans of true crime podcasts or YA mysteries like A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.
Chain of Thorns
Shadowhunter fans rejoice – this stunning conclusion to The Last Hours series will answer all of your burning questions. Cassandra Clare once again delivers a sweeping tale full of secrets, betrayal, and of course, demons. We can’t wait to see what comes next in the Shadowhunters universe.
These Infinite Threads (This Woven Kingdom Series #2)
The second installment in Tahereh Mafi’s latest enchanting series picks up right where This Woven Kingdom left off and doesn’t stop pulling you in until long after the last page. Romance and fantasy collide in this mesmerizing series based on Persian folklore, sure to please fans of Mafi’s thrilling Shatter Me series.
Seven Faceless Saints
This dark fantasy with a murder-mystery twist blends fantasy, romance, and mystery in this fast-paced tale by M. K. Lobb. With a murderer on the loose, Roz and Damian must join forces to find the killer, even if it dredges up old feelings, but for Roz, the hunt is personal, her father being a murder victim of the Ombrazian military. As the two try to find the killer, they find something much more sinister lurking in the shadows.
The Black Queen
Fast-paced, thought-provoking, and completely unputdownable, The Black Queen is a thrill ride from start to finish that doesn’t shy away from timely topics like systemic racism and white privilege. This contemporary thriller written by a real-life crime reporter is deserving of a spot on everyone’s TBR.
