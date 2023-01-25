Our Most Anticipated Kids and YA Book Releases of February 2023

Beth Lincoln

A delightfully quirky story of wordplay and mystery by Beth Lincoln, this book celebrates individuality and is certain to become an instant classic as soon as readers meet the Swift family. Every Swift child is brought before the sacred Family Dictionary when they are given a name and a definition, a definition they are supposed to grow up to match. When Shenanigan Swift starts scheming for the big Swift Family Reunion, she never expected her Arch-Aunt Schadenfreude to receive a deadly shove down the stairs. While everyone believes Shenanigan will never be more than a troublemaker, she’s determined to become whatever she wants, even a detective to find the murderer and save her family.