The Reviews Are In! Best Reviewed Books of June 2024

By Isabelle McConville / June 21, 2024 at 1:26 am

June has brought us plenty of sunshine, thunderstorms and fantastic reading. From a hilarious story of a single mother’s jaunt through the world of Only Fans to a poignant tale of a passionate affair and a touching story of fathers and daughters, these are our best reviewed books of of the month.

Margo's Got Money Troubles: A Novel

By Rufi Thorpe

A rollicking ride about the hustle and grind life (literally and figuratively), complicated families and social media. Don’t miss this one if you loved the wry voice and sharp insights of Kiley Reid’s Come and Get It.

Meet Rufi Thorpe on Poured Over.

One of Our Kind: A novel

By Nicola Yoon

The grass isn’t always greener, and neighbors aren’t always what they seem… but Nicola Yoon’s adult debut is as spectacular as we thought it would be.

Get to know Nicola on our Poured Over podcast.

Secrets line the walls in this novel of passion and obsession, perfect for fans of Rebecca.

If you’re looking to lose yourself in a great story, start here: longing, lost love, scientific inquiry, Perry’s prose will transport— and transform — you.

The Second Coming: A novel

By Garth Risk Hallberg

A story of fathers and daughters, first and hundredth chances, and the lengths we’d go to for the people we love, from the acclaimed author of B&N Discover pick, City on Fire.

Listen to Garth’s conversation with Miwa on Poured Over.

The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir

By Griffin Dunne

Griffin Dunne’s long-awaited memoir is a stunning portrait of the 70s and 80s, and the stubborn persistence of life through tragedy. A hit for anyone who loves the verve of Patti Smith.

Women: A Novella

By Chloe Caldwell

Messy, truthful and raw — Caldwell’s novella of Queer identity and painful love may be a quick read, but its impact is lasting.

Pretty: A Memoir

By KB Brookins

Poet KB Brookins (How to Identify Yourself With a Wound and Freedom House) is back with a remarkable queer coming-of-age memoir.

Hear more from KB on the Poured Over podcast.

