The Best Young Reader Books of 2025
Fantastical quests, cosmic adventures, and whimsical tales (and tails) await kiddos in these must-read books from the last year. With mythical world-building, adorable sidekicks and even some thrills, there is something for every young reader starting on their literary journey. Check out the best young reader books of 2025.
Vanya and the Wild Hunt
Vanya and the Wild Hunt
Overflowing with magic and wonder, this is an action-packed fantasy adventure inspired by Indian mythology and steeped in British folklore. Perfect for fans of Harry Potter, this story offers a relatable cast of characters and vivid world-building.
The Poisoned King (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Impossible Creatures #2)
The Poisoned King (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Impossible Creatures #2)
The Archipelago awaits Christopher in his return to the world of magical creatures. And this time, there’s a new evil waiting.
Big Jim Believes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #14)
Big Jim Believes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #14)
By Dav Pilkey
By Dav Pilkey
Dog Man is the beacon of justice, a hero of the highest caliber, but what will he do when his foe takes on a new form?
Partypooper (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #20)
Partypooper (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #20)
By Jeff Kinney
By Jeff Kinney
The only way to get the birthday party you want is to throw it yourself… right? This is Greg’s quest, and you can bet it won’t go according to plan.
The Court of the Dead: A Nico di Angelo Adventure (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Court of the Dead: A Nico di Angelo Adventure (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Rick Riordan , Mark Oshiro
By Rick Riordan , Mark Oshiro
Monsters and demigods unite at camp, but with mysterious disappearances afoot, it’s all hands on deck to get to the bottom of it.
Pocket Bear
Pocket Bear
This heartwarming tale of courage and kindness follows Pocket, a small plush bear, who has spent over a century traveling from pocket to pocket bringing to bring comfort and joy to those in need. Pocket and his best friend Zephyrina, a fluffy cat, embark on various adventures and learn the meaning of hope, friendship and bravery.
Spy School Blackout (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Spy School Series #13)
Spy School Blackout (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Spy School Series #13)
By Stuart Gibbs
By Stuart Gibbs
Are you ready for your next mission? After a cybersecurity threat knocks out communication with the CIA, it’s up to Ben Ripley and his fellow spies-in-training to save the internet … and the world.
I Am Rebel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
I Am Rebel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
An inspirational tale of courage, loyalty and hope, I Am Rebel follows one pooch’s impossible journey across battlefields.
War Games
War Games
By Alan Gratz
Journey back to the 1936 Olympics, where a young athlete named Evie is competing to win a gold medal while the Nazis plot their takeover in this heart-racing historical mystery.
Scarlet Morning, Book 1: Scarlet Morning
Scarlet Morning, Book 1: Scarlet Morning
By
ND Stevenson
Illustrator ND Stevenson
This is a magical tale about discovering one’s place in the world, found families — and most importantly love. With vibrant illustrations, melodic language and stunning world-building, this is a must-read for young fantasy readers.
Growing Home (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Growing Home (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Beth Ferry
By Beth Ferry
The author of Prunella and The Scarecrow is back with Growing Home, an endearing story of friendship and family featuring lovable, chatty houseplants, pets, and a pesky man in purple shoes.
The Gate, the Girl, and the Dragon (Deluxe Limited Edition)
The Gate, the Girl, and the Dragon (Deluxe Limited Edition)
By Grace Lin
By Grace Lin
Packed with Chinese lore and legend, Grace Lin returns for another high-stakes supernatural adventure across realms. Woven with meaningful themes, this is an addictive and propulsive read.
The First Cat in Space and the Baby Pirate's Revenge: A Graphic Novel
The First Cat in Space and the Baby Pirate's Revenge: A Graphic Novel
By
Mac Barnett
Illustrator Shawn Harris
The beloved First Cat in Space crew is back for another cosmic adventure. Join in for a heaping dose of feline courage in this hilarious tale of pirates and mutiny. Can they stop a rogue banana from taking the moon?
J vs. K
J vs. K
By
Kwame Alexander
,
Jerry Craft
Illustrator Jerry Craft
The respective creators of New Kid and The Crossover unite in this ridiculous and hilarious adventure featuring two creative fifth graders who will stop at nothing to one-up each other.
Howl's Moving Castle Collector's Deluxe Edition
Howl's Moving Castle Collector's Deluxe Edition
A new edition of a beloved classic. This stunning tale of courage takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and magic through the eyes of our fierce heroine Sophie and the adventurous Howl with his magnificent castle.
A new edition of a beloved classic. This stunning tale of courage takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and magic through the eyes of our fierce heroine Sophie and the adventurous Howl with his magnificent castle.