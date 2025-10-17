The Best Young Reader Books of 2025

By Katherine Applegate

In Stock Online

Hardcover $14.99 $17.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

This heartwarming tale of courage and kindness follows Pocket, a small plush bear, who has spent over a century traveling from pocket to pocket bringing to bring comfort and joy to those in need. Pocket and his best friend Zephyrina, a fluffy cat, embark on various adventures and learn the meaning of hope, friendship and bravery.