A Journey of Connection with Nature: An Exclusive Guest Post from Luke Adam Hawker, Author of The Last Tree

Anyone who loved The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse and Together will be delighted by Luke Adam Hakwer's newest book. A tale of a world without trees, this fable follows a young bibliophile whose imagination draws her into a world full of nature's beauty and power. Her adventures help her bring new life into her surroundings, and this celebration of the environment — and depiction of its fragility — is enhanced by Hawker's stunning illustrations. Keep reading to hear from Luke Adam Hawker about his passion for telling stories through both pictures and words.

From my earliest school years to my career in design and now in my work as a full-time artist, my passion for drawing has been a guiding force in my life. It has not only provided me with a livelihood but also with a sense of purpose. As a primarily visual learner and communicator, my relationship with books has been a complex one. I struggled with reading during my first few years at school and questioned whether books were meant for me, or me for them. That changed when I discovered my own unique avenue of expression – the sketchbook.

For me, creating The Last Tree was a visual exercise: the narrative, characters and overarching concept were born from the world of drawing. Countless sketchbooks, Post-it notes and the backs of restaurant napkins have contributed to its creation. Drawing, for me, is not just about illustrating ideas; it is a way of thinking and unlocking the true potential of my creativity.

The Last Tree is a journey based around a simple yet profound question: how would it feel to live in a world without trees? Through the adventures of Olive, a curious and courageous young girl, the book explores this question and traverses worlds and time. Without first-hand memories of what trees truly were, children in Olive’s world rely on stories, books and museums to ignite their imaginations. In this imagined reality, trees have become almost mythical creatures from times long past. I chose to portray a young child as the protagonist of the story because it is often in our childhood that our connection with nature is strongest.

I also wanted this book to resonate with anyone, regardless of their background or location. Throughout the book, the artwork takes the lead, inviting readers to immerse themselves in a visual experience. The narrative leaves room for interpretation, allowing readers to apply their own personal experiences and emotions. I wanted to go beyond the page, to give readers a place to rediscover their own connection with nature.

The Last Tree also holds a message of hope. In a world grappling with environmental challenges, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and wonder if individual efforts matter. However, this book encourages readers to reflect on their personal relationship with nature. It does not demand drastic actions or solutions; instead, it asks us to consider how we feel about nature and how we can improve our connection with it.

I sincerely hope that The Last Tree reaches those who may feel disconnected from nature and inspires them to find that connection again. Whether it is through personal introspection or sharing the book with loved ones and exploring its pages together, there are countless ways for readers to engage with and discover the beauty and importance of our natural world.

The Last Tree: A Seed of Hope is the culmination of my artistic journey to date and is a continuation of my passion for creating art that resonates with others. It is dedicated to my young son Harry and to all children who are at the start of their own relationship with the natural world.