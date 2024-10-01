2024 National Book Awards Finalists

Along with recognizing some of the year’s best literature, the National Book Foundation is also celebrating its 75th anniversary. With 75 years of honoring the best publishing in the United States, our shelves are stocked with incredible books from fiction to poetry to non-fiction and more. Here are the 2024 National Book Award Finalists:

Fiction:

Ghostroots: Stories by 'Pemi Aguda
A collection of stories with a bite, this is an eerie step into a world of the supernatural where the familiar becomes uncanny. Aguda takes readers through the streets of Nigeria and into the homes and haunted lineages of its residents.

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Poignant and darkly comic, smart and sharp, Akbar's novel is a life-affirming story of addiction and art, love and loss.

James: A Novel by Percival Everett
Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.

All Fours by Miranda July
Miranda July's latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone's going to be talking about this book.

My Friends: A Novel by Hisham Matar
From the Pulitzer Prize winning author of The Return, this literary novel is surprising and special. With a propulsive narrative, it's a story of friendship and belonging, exile and home.

Check out our 2024 National Book Awards page here.