2024 National Book Awards Finalists

By Isabelle McConville / October 1, 2024 at 10:25 am

Along with recognizing some of the year’s best literature, the National Book Foundation is also celebrating its 75th anniversary. With 75 years of honoring the best publishing in the United States, our shelves are stocked with incredible books from fiction to poetry to non-fiction and more. Here are the 2024 National Book Award Finalists:

Fiction:

Ghostroots: Stories

By 'Pemi Aguda

A collection of stories with a bite, this is an eerie step into a world of the supernatural where the familiar becomes uncanny. Aguda takes readers through the streets of Nigeria and into the homes and haunted lineages of its residents.

Martyr!

By Kaveh Akbar

Poignant and darkly comic, smart and sharp, Akbar’s novel is a life-affirming story of addiction and art, love and loss.

James: A Novel

By Percival Everett

Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.

All Fours

By Miranda July

Miranda July’s latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone’s going to be talking about this book.

My Friends: A Novel

By Hisham Matar

From the Pulitzer Prize winning author of The Return, this literary novel is surprising and special. With a propulsive narrative, it’s a story of friendship and belonging, exile and home.

Non-fiction

Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling

By Jason De León

Circle of Hope: A Reckoning with Love, Power, and Justice in an American Church

By Eliza Griswold

Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia

By Kate Manne

Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder

By Salman Rushdie

Whiskey Tender: A Memoir

By Deborah Taffa

Literature in Translation

The Book Censor's Library

By Bothayna Al-Essa
Translator Ranya Abdelrahman , Sawad Hussain

Aednan: An Epic

By Linnea Axelsson
Translator Saskia Vogel

The Villain's Dance

By Fiston Mwanza Mujila
Translator Roland Glasser

Taiwan Travelogue: A Novel

By Yang Shuang-zi

Where the Wind Calls Home

By Samar Yazbek
Translator Leri Price

Poetry

Wrong Norma

By Anne Carson

mother

By m.s. RedCherries

[...]: Poems

By Fady Joudah

Modern Poetry: Poems

By Diane Seuss

Something about Living

By Lena Khalaf Tuffaha

Young People’s Literature

Buffalo Dreamer

By Violet Duncan

The Great Cool Ranch Dorito in the Sky

By Josh Galarza

The First State of Being

By Erin Entrada Kelly

Kareem Between

By Shifa Saltagi Safadi

The Unboxing of a Black Girl

By Angela Shanté

Check out our 2024 National Book Awards page here.