2024 National Book Awards Finalists
Along with recognizing some of the year’s best literature, the National Book Foundation is also celebrating its 75th anniversary. With 75 years of honoring the best publishing in the United States, our shelves are stocked with incredible books from fiction to poetry to non-fiction and more. Here are the 2024 National Book Award Finalists:
Fiction:
Ghostroots: Stories
By 'Pemi Aguda
A collection of stories with a bite, this is an eerie step into a world of the supernatural where the familiar becomes uncanny. Aguda takes readers through the streets of Nigeria and into the homes and haunted lineages of its residents.
Martyr!
By Kaveh Akbar
Poignant and darkly comic, smart and sharp, Akbar’s novel is a life-affirming story of addiction and art, love and loss.
James: A Novel
Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.
All Fours
By Miranda July
Miranda July’s latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone’s going to be talking about this book.
My Friends: A Novel
By Hisham Matar
From the Pulitzer Prize winning author of The Return, this literary novel is surprising and special. With a propulsive narrative, it’s a story of friendship and belonging, exile and home.
Non-fiction
Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling
Circle of Hope: A Reckoning with Love, Power, and Justice in an American Church
Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia
By Kate Manne
Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder
Whiskey Tender: A Memoir
Literature in Translation
The Book Censor's Library
By
Bothayna Al-Essa
Translator Ranya Abdelrahman , Sawad Hussain
Aednan: An Epic
By
Linnea Axelsson
Translator Saskia Vogel
The Villain's Dance
By
Fiston Mwanza Mujila
Translator Roland Glasser
Taiwan Travelogue: A Novel
Where the Wind Calls Home
By
Samar Yazbek
Translator Leri Price
Poetry
Wrong Norma
By Anne Carson
mother
[…]: Poems
By Fady Joudah
Modern Poetry: Poems
By Diane Seuss
Something about Living
Young People’s Literature
Buffalo Dreamer
The Great Cool Ranch Dorito in the Sky
By Josh Galarza
The First State of Being
Kareem Between
The Unboxing of a Black Girl
Check out our 2024 National Book Awards page here.