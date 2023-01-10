Poured Over: Leigh Bardugo on Hell Bent

“And I always tend to start a book with a very popcorn sensibility, like, oh, well, this be fun, we’re gonna have a little romp. And then then to tell the story, honestly, you tend—especially when you’re talking about things like institutional power and social influence and economic influence—you’re going to bump up a bump up against some pretty heavy themes. And that certainly happened with Ninth House and again with Hell Bent.”



No one does magic and mayhem and unforgettable characters like Leigh Bardugo. She takes readers behind the scenes of Hell Bent, her latest novel and the long-awaited follow-up to Ninth House, riffing on setting the series at Yale University, what she learned from writing movie trailers, the advice Holly Black gave her about screen adaptations, reading The Princess Bride, magic as a metaphor for power (and what happens to the metaphor when the power is real), how Louise Erdrich shifted the way Leigh felt about fiction, writing morally gray characters, vampires, what she’s been reading, what’s next for her (hint: character-driven standalone) and much more in a laughter-filled conversation with guest host Kat Sarfas.

Featured Books:

Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

The Princess Bride by William Goldman

That Self-Same Metal by Brittany N. Daniels



