Poured Over: Lucy Steeds on The Artist and the Feast

The Artist and the Feast by Lucy Steeds is an elegantly crafted tale of art, love and ambition. Lucy joins us to chat about prologues, storytelling, art monsters, alternating perspectives, language, translation and more with cohost Isabelle McConville.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Isabelle McConville and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Artist and the Feast by Lucy Steeds

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Odyssey by Homer

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt

The Mermaid and Mrs. Hancock by Imogen Hermes Gowar

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

Watching Over Her by Jean-Baptiste Andrea