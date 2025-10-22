Poured Over: Lucy Steeds on The Artist and the Feast
The Artist and the Feast by Lucy Steeds is an elegantly crafted tale of art, love and ambition. Lucy joins us to chat about prologues, storytelling, art monsters, alternating perspectives, language, translation and more with cohost Isabelle McConville.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Isabelle McConville and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
The Artist and the Feast by Lucy Steeds
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
The Odyssey by Homer
The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt
The Mermaid and Mrs. Hancock by Imogen Hermes Gowar
Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin
Watching Over Her by Jean-Baptiste Andrea