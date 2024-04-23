Shakespeare Quotes to End Zoom Calls With

“Gotta run” just isn’t going to cut it these days, and the jury’s still out on whether “I’ll let you go” is polite or simply passive-aggressive. What’s left? Saying “Well… talk to you soon, I guess” while everyone scrambles to find the “end meeting” button before all the silent, blank-eyed staring becomes too uncomfortable?

I guess what I’m saying is we need to spice up our sign-offs. Here are some of the ways we could be ending our Zoom calls if we weren’t such cowards.

“Good night, sweet prince,

And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!”

— Hamlet, Act V, scene 2

“Leave me with haste.”

— Julius Caesar, Act II, scene 1

“Thou wretched, rash, intruding fool, farewell!”

— Hamlet, Act III, scene 4

“Thou must be gone, wench, thou must be gone.”

— Troilus and Cressida, Act IV, scene 2

“Peace, ho!”

— As You Like It, Act V, scene 4

“Parting is such sweet sorrow,

That I shall say good night till it be morrow.”

— Romeo and Juliet, Act II, scene 2

“Adieu, adieu, adieu! Remember me.”

— Hamlet, Act I, scene 5

“Give me now leave to leave thee.”

— Twelfth Night, Act II, scene 4

“Away! thou’rt a knave.”

— All’s Well That Ends Well, Act II, scene 4

“Now, lords, take leave until we meet again,

Where’er it be, in heaven or in earth.”

— Henry VI Part III, Act II, scene 3

“I am glad of your departure; adieu, good Monsieur

Melancholy.”

— As You Like It, Act III, scene 2

“But fare thee well; thou art a gallant youth.”

— As You Like It, Act I, scene 2

“When shall we three meet again

In thunder, lightning, or in rain?”

— Macbeth, Act I, scene 1

“I humbly do desire your grace of pardon:

I must away this night toward Padua.”

— The Merchant of Venice, Act IV, scene 1

“Adieu: be vigitant, I beseech you.”

— Much Ado About Nothing, Act III, scene 3

“You must be gone from hence immediately.”

— The Merchant of Venice, Act II, scene 9

“Out of my door, you witch, you hag, you baggage,

you polecat, you runyon! out, out! I’ll conjure you,

I’ll fortune-tell you.”

— The Merry Wives of Windsor, Act IV, scene 2

[EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR.]

— The Winter’s Tale, Act III, scene 3