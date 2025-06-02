The Best Fiction of 2025 (So Far)

There are books that entertain us, pull at our heartstrings and take us beyond our comfort zones and there are stories that open our eyes and invite contemplation. This year has already produced so much writing that left an impression on us and some books stood out above the rest. From tender romances and coming-of-age journeys to visceral tales of survival and gripping family sagas, these are the best fiction books of 2025 (so far). Whether you’re a fan of forbidden love, small-town dramas, or magical thinking, or you’re looking for something unique to read, you’ll find a book (or two) that will linger in your soul here.

Deep Cuts: A Novel by Holly Brickley. With sentences that'll stick in your head like your favorite lyrics, Deep Cuts is a big-hearted story with an eclectic soundtrack. Spin your favorite record, pour a drink and fall into this story of love, coming-of-age, identity and belonging.

Broken Country (Reese's Book Club) by Clare Leslie Hall. A marriage shrouded in secrets and a town pulsing with tension, this is a love story unlike any other. Deeply penetrating, passionate and brimming with mystery and suspense, Broken Country is a poignant tale of love, loss and redemption.

The Sirens: A Novel by Emilia Hart. Our former Monthly Pick author is back with another genre-bending tale. Explore the magic and terrors of the deep in The Sirens, a story about sisterhood, resilience and the power of dreams. Perfect for anyone who loves an unconventional mystery and mermaids.

The Amalfi Curse by Sarah Penner. Former Monthly Pick author Sarah Penner returns with a nautical novel of buried treasure, romance and the occult. This is perfect for fans of Emilia Hart, Adrienne Young and anyone who loves the sea, magic and forbidden love tropes.

Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy. A future ravaged by disastrous weather, a small town on the brink of collapse and one family at the center of it all. Gripping, visceral and taut, Wild Dark Shore is a complex story about survival, isolation and hope at the end of the world.

Good Dirt: A Novel by Charmaine Wilkerson. This multigenerational novel follows Ebby through heartbreak and a new beginning. For fans of Abi Daré and Nikki May, Good Dirt takes us from Long Island Sound to West Africa and France on a quest to uncover the secrets of the past and build a new future.

The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus (Read with Jenna Pick) by Emma Knight. A sharp coming-of-age journey set in a glamorous world of high academia, old money and one eccentric upper-class family. This heartfelt tale is sure to please fans of Sally Rooney and Caroline O'Donoghue.

My Friends: A Novel by Fredrik Backman. A moving tale about art and friendship, My Friends is a testament to love and the mysteries of life from the author of A Man Called Ove. You will laugh, you may cry and the essence of this story will linger in your heart and mind.

Atmosphere: A Love Story by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Taylor Jenkins Reid is back — and her new book is out of this world. One innovative space shuttle program, six astronauts and an endless universe makes this complex and compassionate story one of Reid's best.

The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne by Ron Currie. Pushcart Prize-winning author Ron Currie turns his pen to hard-boiled crime in this immersive story. A ruthless matriarch with a small town at her disposal, Babs Dionne is a character you won't soon forget — and one you'll want to talk about with everyone you know.