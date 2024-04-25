The Reviews Are In! April 2024 Edition
Readers, it’s about that time — with a whirlwind month of new books, music and movies aplenty, you might be wondering what our top favorite reads have been in April. From a poignant memoir to a striking novel set on the Scottish highlands, a journey through our anxiety ridden world to a stunning collection of essays, these are our best reviewed books of the month.
Clear: A Novel
Clear: A Novel
By Carys Davies
A beautifully written short novel about the price of isolation and the desire for community and connection that’s perfect for fans of one of our fiction monthly picks, Paul’s Harding’s This Other Eden.
There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension
There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension
Music and basketball and great Ohioans are just the start. MacArthur Genius Grant winner Abdurraqib plays with time and memory, intimacy and vulnerability, going away and coming home — and leaves everything on the court.
Music and basketball and great Ohioans are just the start. MacArthur Genius Grant winner Abdurraqib plays with time and memory, intimacy and vulnerability, going away and coming home — and leaves everything on the court.
I Cheerfully Refuse (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
I Cheerfully Refuse (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
By Leif Enger
A big-hearted, hopeful novel that’s part adventure story, part love story, and a delight to read. The dialogue, characters and sense of place are unforgettable. Not to be missed by fans of Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility or Station Eleven.
Table for Two: Fictions
Table for Two: Fictions
By Amor Towles
The always adored Amor Towles is back with all the essentials readers love — wit, humor, intrigue, panache, atmosphere and the list goes on. With a compelling character cast and settings ranging from Golden Age Hollywood to New York City, this collection of short stories is a genuine treat for long-time readers and newcomers alike.
You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World
You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World
Editor Ada Limón
Edited by Poet Laureate Ada Limón, this anthology of poetry is an ode to the natural world and the way we interact with it. Featuring 50 poems from some of our greatest voices.
Like Love: Essays and Conversations
Like Love: Essays and Conversations
Who hasn’t thought about writing down their favorite conversations with friends and making a book out of it? This is what Maggie Nelson has done, and it’s nothing short of brilliant. The author of Bluets gives us essays and conversations, advice and introspection, spanning decades of her career.
Who hasn’t thought about writing down their favorite conversations with friends and making a book out of it? This is what Maggie Nelson has done, and it’s nothing short of brilliant. The author of Bluets gives us essays and conversations, advice and introspection, spanning decades of her career.
Worry: A Novel
Worry: A Novel
Life gets messy — and our relationships (familial and romantic) can get even messier. With internet bloggers yelling into the void, unrelenting algorithms on every device and dreadful world news aplenty, the people around us can make — or seriously break — our sanity.
The Cemetery of Untold Stories
The Cemetery of Untold Stories
A funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death from the author of How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents.
A funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death from the author of How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents.
Sociopath: A Memoir
Sociopath: A Memoir
By Patric Gagne
A striking memoir detailing the author’s journey to understanding herself and her mental disorder. With a dynamic and empathetic narrative voice that’s impossible not to root for, this is the kind of memoir that will inspire not just in what the author did for herself, but in the light it sheds on sociopathy as a whole.
