B&N Reads, Books You Need To Read, Everyone Is Talking About, Must Reads

The Reviews Are In! April 2024 Edition

By Isabelle McConville / April 25, 2024 at 1:57 am

Readers, it’s about that time — with a whirlwind month of new books, music and movies aplenty, you might be wondering what our top favorite reads have been in April. From a poignant memoir to a striking novel set on the Scottish highlands, a journey through our anxiety ridden world to a stunning collection of essays, these are our best reviewed books of the month.

Clear: A Novel

Hardcover $21.60 $24.00

Clear: A Novel

Clear: A Novel

By Carys Davies

In Stock Online

Hardcover $21.60 $24.00

A beautifully written short novel about the price of isolation and the desire for community and connection that’s perfect for fans of one of our fiction monthly picks, Paul’s Harding’s This Other Eden.

A beautifully written short novel about the price of isolation and the desire for community and connection that’s perfect for fans of one of our fiction monthly picks, Paul’s Harding’s This Other Eden.

There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension

Hardcover $32.00

There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension

There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension

By Hanif Abdurraqib

In Stock Online

Hardcover $32.00

Music and basketball and great Ohioans are just the start. MacArthur Genius Grant winner Abdurraqib plays with time and memory, intimacy and vulnerability, going away and coming home — and leaves everything on the court.

Hear Hanif and Miwa riffing on our Poured Over podcast.

Music and basketball and great Ohioans are just the start. MacArthur Genius Grant winner Abdurraqib plays with time and memory, intimacy and vulnerability, going away and coming home — and leaves everything on the court.

Hear Hanif and Miwa riffing on our Poured Over podcast.

I Cheerfully Refuse (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00

I Cheerfully Refuse (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)

I Cheerfully Refuse (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)

By Leif Enger

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00

A big-hearted, hopeful novel that’s part adventure story, part love story, and a delight to read. The dialogue, characters and sense of place are unforgettable. Not to be missed by fans of Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility or Station Eleven.

A big-hearted, hopeful novel that’s part adventure story, part love story, and a delight to read. The dialogue, characters and sense of place are unforgettable. Not to be missed by fans of Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility or Station Eleven.

Table for Two: Fictions

Hardcover $28.80 $32.00

Table for Two: Fictions

Table for Two: Fictions

By Amor Towles

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.80 $32.00

The always adored Amor Towles is back with all the essentials readers love — wit, humor, intrigue, panache, atmosphere and the list goes on. With a compelling character cast and settings ranging from Golden Age Hollywood to New York City, this collection of short stories is a genuine treat for long-time readers and newcomers alike.

The always adored Amor Towles is back with all the essentials readers love — wit, humor, intrigue, panache, atmosphere and the list goes on. With a compelling character cast and settings ranging from Golden Age Hollywood to New York City, this collection of short stories is a genuine treat for long-time readers and newcomers alike.

You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World

Hardcover $22.50 $25.00

You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World

You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World

Editor Ada Limón

In Stock Online

Hardcover $22.50 $25.00

Edited by Poet Laureate Ada Limón, this anthology of poetry is an ode to the natural world and the way we interact with it. Featuring 50 poems from some of our greatest voices.

Edited by Poet Laureate Ada Limón, this anthology of poetry is an ode to the natural world and the way we interact with it. Featuring 50 poems from some of our greatest voices.

Like Love: Essays and Conversations

Hardcover $28.80 $32.00

Like Love: Essays and Conversations

Like Love: Essays and Conversations

By Maggie Nelson

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.80 $32.00

Who hasn’t thought about writing down their favorite conversations with friends and making a book out of it? This is what Maggie Nelson has done, and it’s nothing short of brilliant. The author of Bluets gives us essays and conversations, advice and introspection, spanning decades of her career.

Hear more from Maggie on our Poured Over podcast.

Who hasn’t thought about writing down their favorite conversations with friends and making a book out of it? This is what Maggie Nelson has done, and it’s nothing short of brilliant. The author of Bluets gives us essays and conversations, advice and introspection, spanning decades of her career.

Hear more from Maggie on our Poured Over podcast.

Worry: A Novel

Hardcover $27.00

Worry: A Novel

Worry: A Novel

By Alexandra Tanner

In Stock Online

Hardcover $27.00

Life gets messy — and our relationships (familial and romantic) can get even messier. With internet bloggers yelling into the void, unrelenting algorithms on every device and dreadful world news aplenty, the people around us can make — or seriously break — our sanity.

Life gets messy — and our relationships (familial and romantic) can get even messier. With internet bloggers yelling into the void, unrelenting algorithms on every device and dreadful world news aplenty, the people around us can make — or seriously break — our sanity.

The Cemetery of Untold Stories

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00

The Cemetery of Untold Stories

The Cemetery of Untold Stories

By Julia Alvarez

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00

A funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death from the author of How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents.

Meet Julia on our Poured Over podcast.

A funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death from the author of How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents.

Meet Julia on our Poured Over podcast.

Sociopath: A Memoir

Hardcover $26.09 $28.99

Sociopath: A Memoir

Sociopath: A Memoir

By Patric Gagne

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.09 $28.99

A striking memoir detailing the author’s journey to understanding herself and her mental disorder. With a dynamic and empathetic narrative voice that’s impossible not to root for, this is the kind of memoir that will inspire not just in what the author did for herself, but in the light it sheds on sociopathy as a whole.

A striking memoir detailing the author’s journey to understanding herself and her mental disorder. With a dynamic and empathetic narrative voice that’s impossible not to root for, this is the kind of memoir that will inspire not just in what the author did for herself, but in the light it sheds on sociopathy as a whole.