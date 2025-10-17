The Best Picture Books of 2025

There is no age limit to picture books, and 2025 just proved how timeless these stories can be. Both kids and adults alike were able to embark on colorful crayon adventures, bake cakes alongside a shy but loving dragon or befriend two unlikely pups. Not only do these tales offer valuable life lessons, but they are also paired with vibrant art that brings the stories to life. Here are the picture books from this year that we loved the most.

Hardcover $17.99 The Littlest Yak (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Littlest Yak (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lu Fraser In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It’s tough to be the littlest Yak in the pack! But Gertie wants to grow up big and strong like her friends, so she cooks up a silly plan in this hilarious winter tale about celebrating your individuality. It’s tough to be the littlest Yak in the pack! But Gertie wants to grow up big and strong like her friends, so she cooks up a silly plan in this hilarious winter tale about celebrating your individuality.

Hardcover $15.99 $18.99 The Bakery Dragon and the Fairy Cake The Bakery Dragon and the Fairy Cake By Devin Elle Kurtz In Stock Online Hardcover $15.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ember is back! The lovable dragon whips up another magical tale of friendship and confections in the sequel to The Bakery Dragon. Ember is back! The lovable dragon whips up another magical tale of friendship and confections in the sequel to The Bakery Dragon.

Hardcover $23.99 $26.99 Hansel and Gretel Hansel and Gretel By Stephen King

Illustrator Maurice Sendak In Stock Online Hardcover $23.99 $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairytale, retold by literary legends. Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairytale, retold by literary legends.

Hardcover $16.99 $19.99 The Humble Pie The Humble Pie By Jory John

Illustrator Pete Oswald In Stock Online Hardcover $16.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A fun and fruitful addition to the Food Group series that reminds young readers what it means to step up and speak out. A fun and fruitful addition to the Food Group series that reminds young readers what it means to step up and speak out.

Hardcover $19.99 The Trouble with Giraffes The Trouble with Giraffes By Lisa Mantchev

Illustrator Taeeun Yoo In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A tiny elephant stole our hearts in Strictly No Elephants, and this time a tall giraffe joins the Pet Club… which seems a little problematic at first. However, the power of teamwork saves the day in this sweet story about friendship and inclusiveness. A tiny elephant stole our hearts in Strictly No Elephants, and this time a tall giraffe joins the Pet Club… which seems a little problematic at first. However, the power of teamwork saves the day in this sweet story about friendship and inclusiveness.

Hardcover $19.99 Snow Kid (B&N Exclusive Edition) Snow Kid (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Jessie Sima In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Follow Twig the snow kid on a sparkling winter adventure. When the weather shifts, Twig discovers that there are many ways to be a Snow Kid in this heart-melting story of friendship. Follow Twig the snow kid on a sparkling winter adventure. When the weather shifts, Twig discovers that there are many ways to be a Snow Kid in this heart-melting story of friendship.

Hardcover $19.99 Elvis & Romeo Elvis & Romeo By David Soman , Jacky Davis

Illustrator David Soman In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Two dogs, two very different temperaments. This tale of unlikely friendship is a reminder to appreciate the differences in every individual. Two dogs, two very different temperaments. This tale of unlikely friendship is a reminder to appreciate the differences in every individual.

Hardcover $18.99 Hedgehogs Don't Wear Underwear Hedgehogs Don't Wear Underwear By Marissa Valdez

Illustrator Marissa Valdez In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. You’ve never met a hedgehog like Jacque. This adorable little guy has a mighty obsession that makes him rather unique, and that in itself is a celebration of identity and individuality. You’ve never met a hedgehog like Jacque. This adorable little guy has a mighty obsession that makes him rather unique, and that in itself is a celebration of identity and individuality.

Hardcover $16.99 $18.99 Will the Pigeon Graduate? (B&N Exclusive Edition) Will the Pigeon Graduate? (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Mo Willems In Stock Online Hardcover $16.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Con-grad-ulations, Pigeon! He did it — or did he? Join our favorite winged friend in this hilarious journey where The Pigeon scrambles to get his degree — or get totally schooled. Con-grad-ulations, Pigeon! He did it — or did he? Join our favorite winged friend in this hilarious journey where The Pigeon scrambles to get his degree — or get totally schooled.

Hardcover $18.99 Don't Trust Fish Don't Trust Fish By Neil Sharpson

Illustrator Dan Santat In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. At long last, the treachery of fish has been immortalized on the page with this hilarious manifesto. It’s also quite educational, and not just regarding the treachery of fish, but about their other qualities too. At long last, the treachery of fish has been immortalized on the page with this hilarious manifesto. It’s also quite educational, and not just regarding the treachery of fish, but about their other qualities too.