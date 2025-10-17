The Best Picture Books of 2025
There is no age limit to picture books, and 2025 just proved how timeless these stories can be. Both kids and adults alike were able to embark on colorful crayon adventures, bake cakes alongside a shy but loving dragon or befriend two unlikely pups. Not only do these tales offer valuable life lessons, but they are also paired with vibrant art that brings the stories to life. Here are the picture books from this year that we loved the most.
The Littlest Yak
The Littlest Yak (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Lu Fraser
It’s tough to be the littlest Yak in the pack! But Gertie wants to grow up big and strong like her friends, so she cooks up a silly plan in this hilarious winter tale about celebrating your individuality.
The Bakery Dragon and the Fairy Cake
The Bakery Dragon and the Fairy Cake
Ember is back! The lovable dragon whips up another magical tale of friendship and confections in the sequel to The Bakery Dragon.
Hansel and Gretel
Hansel and Gretel
By
Stephen King
Illustrator Maurice Sendak
Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairytale, retold by literary legends.
The Humble Pie
The Humble Pie
By
Jory John
Illustrator Pete Oswald
A fun and fruitful addition to the Food Group series that reminds young readers what it means to step up and speak out.
Buffalo Fluffalo and Puffalo
Buffalo Fluffalo and Puffalo (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Bess Kalb
Illustrator Erin Kraan
If you thought Fluffalo was cute, then wait until you meet Puffalo. This adorable story of new siblings and how they grow together is a charmer.
Night Creatures: Firefly: An uplifting and lyrical story of light, hope, and wonder
Night Creatures: Firefly: An uplifting and lyrical story of light, hope, and wonder
By
Robert Macfarlane
Illustrator Luke Adam Hawker
Known as beacons of light, fireflies deliver a sense of wonder and hope even when the world is navigating the shadows of the night. MacFarlane and Hawker’s artsy and whimsical read-aloud is a deeply needed breath of fresh air.
The Trouble with Giraffes
The Trouble with Giraffes
By
Lisa Mantchev
Illustrator Taeeun Yoo
A tiny elephant stole our hearts in Strictly No Elephants, and this time a tall giraffe joins the Pet Club… which seems a little problematic at first. However, the power of teamwork saves the day in this sweet story about friendship and inclusiveness.
There Are No Silly Questions: More than 200 Weird and Wacky Questions, Expertly Answered!
There Are No Silly Questions: More than 200 Weird and Wacky Questions, Expertly Answered!
By
Mike Rampton
Illustrator Guilherme Karsten
Have you ever wondered why you burp? Will dinosaurs ever walk the planet again? And what is blinking, anyway? This book will help answer some of the world’s funniest conundrums.
The Day the Crayons Made Friends
The Day the Crayons Made Friends (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Drew Daywalt
Illustrator Oliver Jeffers
Your crayon friends are back, and this time they’ve gone off to accomplish their dreams in Duncan’s bedroom. Hilarity ensues, as it always does when the crayons are concerned.
Snow Kid
Snow Kid (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jessie Sima
Follow Twig the snow kid on a sparkling winter adventure. When the weather shifts, Twig discovers that there are many ways to be a Snow Kid in this heart-melting story of friendship.
Elvis & Romeo
Elvis & Romeo
By
David Soman
Jacky Davis
Illustrator David Soman
Two dogs, two very different temperaments. This tale of unlikely friendship is a reminder to appreciate the differences in every individual.
Hedgehogs Don't Wear Underwear
Hedgehogs Don't Wear Underwear
By
Marissa Valdez
Illustrator Marissa Valdez
You’ve never met a hedgehog like Jacque. This adorable little guy has a mighty obsession that makes him rather unique, and that in itself is a celebration of identity and individuality.
Will the Pigeon Graduate?
Will the Pigeon Graduate? (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Mo Willems
Con-grad-ulations, Pigeon! He did it — or did he? Join our favorite winged friend in this hilarious journey where The Pigeon scrambles to get his degree — or get totally schooled.
Don't Trust Fish
Don't Trust Fish
By
Neil Sharpson
Illustrator Dan Santat
At long last, the treachery of fish has been immortalized on the page with this hilarious manifesto. It’s also quite educational, and not just regarding the treachery of fish, but about their other qualities too.
