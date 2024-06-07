Listen Up! Celebrating Pride on Poured Over

We just celebrated Poured Over’s third anniversary, and we’re truly excited by the LGBTQ+ writers who’ve joined us on the show so far ­­­­— with KB Brookins on their memoir, Pretty, and Edmund White and Garth Greenwell joining us later this month to talk about Edmund’s reissued novel, Nocturnes for the King of Naples (with an introduction from Garth). We hope you’ll ­ a listen to the shows you might have missed, here, on your favorite podcast app or B&N’s YouTube channel. New episodes of Poured Over land Tuesdays and Thursdays with bonus episodes on Saturdays.



Justin Torres on Blackouts > Torres joins us to talk about the source material for his NAtional Book Award winning novel, the importance of telling queer stories, navigating legacy, loneliness and identity and more



Jericho Brown on How We Do It > Brown joins us to talk about identity and language, the necessity of treating yourself like a writer, creating a new form of poetry and more.



Colm Toibin on has joined us twice. Once for his essay collection, A Guest at the Feast, and once for Long Island, his smash sequel to Brooklyn.



Tom Crewe on The New Life. > Crewe talks with us about the reality of being gay in the 1800s, social class in Victorian England and the authors that have influenced him.

Claire Oshetsky on Poor Deer > Oshetsky joins us to talk about the inception of the novel, the themes of healing and connection, and writing in the natural world.

Ayana Mathis on The Unsettled > Mathis joins us to talk about how long it took her to write this book, keeping joy in hard stories, how real events and culture shape her characters and mor

Sabrina Imbler on How Far the Light Reaches > Imbler joins us to talk about how they started writing about nature, the incredible and interesting creatures featured in their work, the connection between science and memoir and more.

Lucy Sante on I Heard Her Call My Name > Sante joins us to talk about the small steps that lead to a change in perspective, creating community, incorporating visual arts and more.

Andrés N. Ordorica on How We Named the Stars > Ordorica joined us live at B&N Upper West Side to talk about growing into your identity, writing community legacy, his literary influences and more.

Brad Gooch on Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring > Gooch joined us to talk about why he chose Haring as a subject, the lasting legacy of his work, his connections to other artists and more.

Griffin Hansbury on Some Strange Music Draws Me In > Hansbury joins us to talk about gender identity and small-town life, music and the impact of nostalgia, his creative process and more.

Miranda July on All Fours > July joined us to talk about aging as a woman, societal pressures on identity and motherhood, her writing process and more.

Carvell Wallace on Another Word for Love> Wallace joins us to talk about vulnerability, authenticity and liberation, his literary influences and more.

R.O. Kwon on Exhibit > Kwon joins us to talk about the dangers of ambition, the power of creating art, her connection to this novel and more.

Nina St. Pierre on Love is a Burning Thing > St. Pierre joins us to talk about challenging stigmas, the importance of storytelling, writing as a restorative practice and more.

Emma Donoghue on Learned by Heart > Donoghue joins us to talk about the role Anne Lister has played in her life, crowdsourcing research, the importance of historical fiction and more.

Claudia Cravens on Lucky Red > Cravens talks with us about creating a tactile world, telling queer stories, writing hot mess characters and more.

Juno Dawson on The Shadow Cabinet

Dawson joins us to talk about the importance of complex female characters, the response to This Book is Gay, the strength her characters find together and more.

Eloghosa Osunde on Vagabonds > Osunde talks with us about the significance and spark of inspiration behind her B&N Discover pick, writing a novel in an uncommon format, the feelings she wants to leave her readers with and more.

Ryka Aoki on Light from Uncommon Stars > Aoki joins us on the show to talk about world-building, the San Gabriel Valley, writing love stories, the evolution of science fiction, her literary inspirations, donuts and more.

Casey McQuiston on One Last Stop > McQuiston joins us on the show to talk about using astrology to help with character development, the magical power of true love, TikTok and more.

David Levithan on Boy Meets Boy > Levithan joins us on the show to talk about his development as a writer and editor, the power of story, his creative process and literary influences, Heartstopper, and more.

Akwaeke Emezi on You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty > Emezi joins us on the show to talk about their love of romance novels and belief in love at first sight, grief and growing up, celebrity and food, fun and sex, and more.









